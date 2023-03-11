Crowds gather to honor Breonna Taylor on third anniversary of death days after DOJ report

Dozens of people gathered in Louisville Saturday afternoon in remembrance of the third anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death.

The Memorial Walk, which was organized by Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt, started at the Portland neighborhood's Lannan Park and made its way to Jefferson Square. It comes four days after the Department of Justice released a "patterns and practices" report into the Louisville Metro Police actions during the 2020 protests that erupted after her death.

"Her third-year Angel-virsary is coming up March 13, so, we reserved today just to bring life and honor her as we continue to fight and seek accountability, and some form of justice in her name," Austin told the Courier Journal.

Monday will mark three years since Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police while officers served a no-knock search warrant in her apartment. She was shot six times and killed in the hallway of her home.

Taylor, who was a Black emergency room nurse, was unarmed.

People gathered at the park — where the basketball court has a mural of Taylor — and met with other supporters that either honked their car horns or put their fists in the air. In Jefferson Square, Austin called for a moment of silence in honor of Taylor before three doves were released, which she said represented unity, love, and power.

The walk was planned before the DOJ report was released, Austin said. She said she plans to hold annual remembrances to make sure Louisville never forgets Taylor.

"I think (the DOJ report) is a small victory here for the city of Louisville. I mean, for our family, I know it's something we've been screaming since day one that ... they should have never been at her apartment. She should have never been involved in anything that they had going on," Austin said.

Dynasty Davidson, who sang while the doves were being released, has been participating in protests in honor of Taylor since May 28 of 2020, she said.

Davidson said Taylor's death "will always mean to me that there are people in power that really don't care about Black people. Breonna Taylor could have been any Black woman that you see standing right here today. Breonna Taylor's death means to me that it's time to stand up and start fighting back for our people."

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez .

