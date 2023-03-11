Thousands gather at MSU for Michigan Horse Expo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people gathered at the MSU Pavilion today for the Michigan Horse Council’s 40th Horse Expo.

Saturday saw thousands of horse lovers and people out and about enjoying the sunshine fill the MSU Pavilion. The convention goes for the entire weekend.

The Michigan Horse Expo draws equestrian fans not only from across Michigan, but from around the entire United States.

“The Michigan Horse Expo is truly a weekend all about horses. It’s for every equestrian, from first timers to someone that’s been in it for 30-40 years, to celebrate but also learn more,” said Sasha Glover, Communications Director with the Michigan Horse Expo. “We have some phenomenal clinicians here. They do this for a living to teach. Whether it be loading or hands-on work. We also have some great seminars as well.”

The Michigan Horse Council has organized the expo every year for the past four decades. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“It’s really just the ability to celebrate the horse and the wider variety that is brings. Not only from the sport itself, but the legislative work. I think people forget that it’s just not about competing, and showing, and raising them. There’s such an economic component to it as well,” Glover said.

Levi and Jennifer Beechy are from West Branch. For the past two years, they’ve made it a point to participate in the event.

“I love it. You get to see a lot of familiar faces that you’ve seen in the past and it’s just fun all-around. Good food, all of the above. There’s a lot of people, especially today, even yesterday there was a ton of people that came through the event. You can always learn something when you come here,” Levi and Jennifer Beechy said.

You don’t have to be a horse expert to attend the event. All people interested in horses of any experience level are welcome.

“It’s a wonderful family event, where you can bring the family. Get some good food, watch some fun events. Whether that be a rodeo, a clinician, and just learn more about horses, but also just have fun and get out and enjoy the family atmosphere,” Glover said.

You can learn more about the Michigan Horse Expo by visiting www.mihorseexpo.com .

