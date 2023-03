(Lead photo by Dennis Lee)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After winning five games a season ago, Valencia completed an incredible turnaround on Saturday afternoon by capturing the CIF State Division 4 basketball title. The Vikings won 20 of their final 21 games, defeating St. Bonaventure two weeks ago for the Southern Section Division 4AA title.

Following the game, Valencia head coach Bill Bedgood and several players discussed what led this season's turnaround as well their emotions following the first state title in school history.