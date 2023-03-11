Open in App
Lipan, TX
Garrett Smith powers Lipan past LaPoynor during final seconds of 2A Texas (UIL) Boys Basketball State Championship

By Andrew McCulloch,

5 days ago

Senior Garrett Smith dropped a game-high 21 points and scored on a go-ahead three-point play with less than a minute to go to lift the Lipan Indians to a 50-46 victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — With less than a minute left in the game and his team trailing the LaPoynor Flyers by two points, Lipan senior Garrett Smith knew what he need to do.

When the Indians brought the ball up court fresh out of a timeout, Smith made a backdoor cut out of the corner toward the rim.

He collected a bounce pass in stride from senior guard Tripp Phillips, who passed it down low behind his back, and sliced past two Flyers defenders on his way to the hoop.

Smith sank a heavily-contested, game-tying layup through hard contact with 44 seconds left to play and drew a foul to set up a three-point play opportunity.

Lipan's senior guard drilled the go-ahead free throw and scored the final five points of the game to lead the Indians to a 50-46 comeback win over LaPoynor in the Class 2A UIL Boys Basketball State Championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome.

The victory represents Lipan's fifth state title in its 14th trip to the UIL state tournament.

The Indians were making their third straight state tourney appearance and captured their first state title since winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Smith was voted MVP of the 2A state championship game for scoring the go-ahead bucket late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points, three rebounds and two steals on 6-of-12 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting on 3-pointers.

LaPoynor (33-8) ends it season in the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Flyers have made three trips to the state tournament in the last four years, but reached the UIL state championship game for the first time since 1995.

Lipan (38-1), meanwhile, finishes the year riding a 24-game winning streak. The Indians' victory also marks their first state title win at the 2A level.

Check out SBLive’s exclusive photo gallery from the Flyers’ and Indians’ Class 2A UIL state championship game:

PHOTO GALLERY — LIPAN 50, LAPOYNOR 46

All photos by Tom Dendy

