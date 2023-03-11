Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

KHSD and local Rotary Clubs to host 35th annual Business Leadership and Ethics Conference

By Dalu Okoli,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jmube_0lFr9RXn00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District and the local Rotary Club will be holding their 35th annual Business Leadership and Ethics Conference, which will welcome 170 students from across the district and 30 Rotary Club members.

According to a KHSD press release, the conference allows local students to meet local business leaders and explore the leadership and ethical skills that will help them in their future careers.

Caltrans closes various Kern County highways due to flooding

The event will feature roundtable discussions between high school juniors, Rotary club members, and KHSD representatives about various leadership and ethics scenarios in the world of business, organizers say.

The Business Leadership and Ethics Conference will take place on March 14 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining, located at 5917 Knusden Drive.

