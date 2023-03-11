Open in App
State College, PA
Twitter reacts to Penn State’s semifinal win over Hoosiers

By Andrew Harbaugh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxgrw_0lFr9Hxl00

Penn State has somehow done it again! It is truly amazing as they are now in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament final after knocking off Indiana in the semifinal round of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago on Saturday.

Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk led the way with big-time shots and plays throughout and as a team, they cut turnovers down while making free throws.

They were projected as a 10-seed for the NCAA tournament and ironically as a ten-seed in the Big Ten tournament, they are now poised to make history if they can beat Purdue on Sunday afternoon. They would be the lowest-seeded team to ever win the Big Ten Tournament.

This has Twitter buzzing so here are some of the highlights.

Funky Town in Chicago

https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB/status/1634678505022652416 [autotag]Andrew Funk[/autotag] has been the biggest x-factor on this Penn State team in the Big Ten Tournament. He was able to put together (INSERT STATS) and was time and again hitting big shots from beyond the arc to keep Penn State in the game. He will be a major factor in the big dance and beyond for however long their season goes.

Penn State amazed folks on the big stage

https://twitter.com/RealCGriff/status/1634660976359350276 Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery were a blast to listen to as they called the game for Penn State. They knew the team they were watching was special and was playing with everything they had. Perhaps it won't be the last time they call a Penn State game this year.

Jalen Pickett made history to start the game

https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB/status/1634661297190055936 After having a so-so Big Ten Tournament, [autotag]Jalen Pickett [/autotag]finally came out strong and in the process joined an exclusive club for Penn State basketball. While the points will be the number everyone always looks at, it is his complete game  to see how much he means to this team.

The loss to Rutgers seems ages ago

https://twitter.com/Ben_Jones88/status/1634682857909002241 This Penn State team is playing perfect basketball at this point. No moment is too big, offense and defense are in synch, they could win this whole thing on Sunday. Purdue will be tough but this is a complete Nittany Lion team that the Boilermakers will be facing.

Times are a changing

https://twitter.com/mccrystal_alex/status/1634684063150645250 Coach [autotag]Micah Shrewsberry[/autotag] is reportedly drawing interest from more prominent schools, for a good reason, but Penn State can't let him leave. The basketball team has not been this prevalent since 2011 and that was more of a flash-in-the-pan season.  This feels like a turning point for the program and it can be sustainable if they keep Shrewsberry.

Shrewsberry flexes that brain of his

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1634688393517957120 Indiana had a full-court press that was honestly strangling the Penn State offense. Shrewsberry called a timeout and from there Penn State was able to settle down and break the press to get in position to seal the game at the free throw line. He will need to be on point again tomorrow against Purdue if Penn State wants to win the Big Ten.

This tweet says it all

https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1634688552817623040 This tweet puts a fun bow on a game that ended up being closer than it should have been. In the end, Penn State hit their free throws and didn't turn the ball over in crucial moments. Because of that, they are primed for history on Sunday now.

1

1

