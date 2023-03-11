Spyro Rumor Claims New Game Is in Development

According to a new rumor, a new Spyro game is in development. More specifically, " Spyro 4 " is in development, which suggests a new mainline installment. And we say suggest because the rumor provides no details other than word that a new installment in the series is in the works. There's no word of what the game is called, what it's about, when it will release, or what platforms it's in development for. As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of Reddit.

"Yes I know this is completely random but I met up with a friend who works at Toys for Bob and we were basically catching up with life and s**t and he told me he was currently working on a new Spyro game," reads the dubious rumor . "That's it, that's the leak."

So, why is this rumor dubious? Well, for one, it comes from an anonymous Internet user, in this case, a Reddit user. Some of the biggest and most notable leaks have come from anonymous Reddit and 4chan users, so this doesn't mean it should be written off entirely, but it's worth noting that there is no reputation at stake here, which means it's more likely to be a complete fabrication. The bigger red flag is the rumor itself, as it's very much in the "my uncle works at Nintendo" mold. Further, it's unusual behavior to be told something in confidentiality by a friend and then leak that information to the whole Internet. That said, there have been rumors in the past that have had these same red flags that ended up being true. So, again, you can't completely write this rumor off, but it should be taken with an absolutely massive grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither of the implicated parties -- Toys for Bob and Activision -- have commented on this rumor. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see a new Spyro game?