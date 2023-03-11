Auburn loses game three and series to SE Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana gets their payback from the meeting last season in the regional with a series win.
Auburn loses the series to Southeastern Louisiana after losing both games of the Saturday doubleheader.
The Tigers were hit with the injury bug and ran out of pitching in game three, leading to the 8-7 loss.
The Tigers were down 8-2 to start the ninth, but the comeback bid came up just short.
Auburn will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 6 pm ct.
We will have all the coverage you need right here at Auburn Daily.
