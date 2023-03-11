Auburn loses game three and series to SE Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana gets their payback from the meeting last season in the regional with a series win.

Auburn loses the series to Southeastern Louisiana after losing both games of the Saturday doubleheader.

The Tigers were hit with the injury bug and ran out of pitching in game three, leading to the 8-7 loss.

The Tigers were down 8-2 to start the ninth, but the comeback bid came up just short.

Auburn will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 6 pm ct.

Ninth Inning SE Louisiana leads 8-2 Cameron Keshock is on to pitch the ninth for the Tigers. A double gives the Lions a lead off base runner. A strikeout is the first out of the inning. Irish makes a great play at first and thats the second out of the inning. A ground out to Miller at third ends the top of the ninth. We head to the bottom with Lions leading 8-2. Kirby walks and the leadoff man is aboard. Dyal rips a base hit. The Tigers have runners at first and second with no one out. Miller walks and the bases are loaded with no one out. A new pitcher will be on to face Wortham. Wortham goes down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Hall is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Howell walks and a run scores. SE Louisiana still leads 8-3. Bases are loaded for Stanfield with two outs. Stanfield walks and another runs scores. SE Louisiana leads 8-4. Bases loaded for Irish with two outs. A double from Irish scores three. SE Louisiana leads 8-7 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Ware is up for the Tigers. Bryson Ware is walked intentionally. Kirby up with men on first and second. Moss will pinch run for Irish at second. Kirby walks and the bases are loaded for Dyal. A new pitcher will be on to face Dyal. Dyal flies out to center field and that will do it. The comeback bid falls short. SE Louisiana wins 8-7. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eighth Inning SE Louisiana leads 5-2 Ryan Olson is on to pitch for the Tigers in the eighth. A bloop base hit falls and the leadoff man is aboard. Olson gets a strikeout for the first out of the inning. A base hit gives the Lions runners at first and second with one out. Another base hit loads the bases. Olson's day is done. Parker Carlson is on for the Tigers. He'll be coming into a jam. Carlson hits the batter with an 0-2 pitch and that scores a run for SE Louisiana. The Lions lead 6-2 A sac fly is the second out of the inning but scores another run. The Lions lead 7-2. A single scores another run. SE Louisiana leads 8-2. A walk loads the bases again. A fly out to Howell ends the top of the eighth. We head to the bottom with the Lions leading 8-2. Green walks on four pitches and the leadoff man is aboard. Howell is down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Stanfield is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Irish rips a double. The Tigers have runners at second and third for Ware. Ware is down on strikes and that will do it in the eighth. SE Louisiana leads 8-2. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Seventh Inning SE Louisiana leads 5-2 Horne is back out for the Tigers. A line out to Kirby is the first out of the inning. Another line out to Kirby is the second out of the inning. A fly out to Stanfield ends the top of the seventh. We head to the bottom with SE Louisiana leading 2-1. Interesting note: Horne looked really good in that inning. His comes down hill fast and from a high vantage point creating a sick angle on his pitches. This kids going to be a stud down the road. Dyal will lead things off for the Tigers in the seventh. Dyal pops out to the second baseman for the first out of the inning. Miller grounds out to second for the second out of the inning. Wortham flies out to center to end the seventh inning. We head to the eighth inning with SE Louisiana leading 5-2. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Sixth Inning SE Louisiana leads 4-1 Nelson is back out for his third inning of work. Nelson hits a batter and the Lions have a lead off man aboard. A stolen base and a E2 move the runner to third. A ground out to Green is the first out of the inning. The runner had to stay at third. a fly out to Kirby will be the second out but score a run. Trevor Horne is on to pitch for the Tigers. SE Louisiana leads 5-1. A strikeout from Horne ends the top of the sixth. We head to the bottom with the Tigers trailing by four. Howell will lead things off for the Tigers in the sixth. Kason Howell hits a home run that was called not a home run but was able to get around all the bases for an inside the park home run. I can't say iv'e ever seen that. SE Louisiana still leads 5-2. Stanfield lines out to the second baseman for the first out of the inning. Irish is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Ware will try and spark a two out rally. Ware walks. Man on first with two outs for Kirby. Kirby grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning. We head to the seventh with SE Louisiana leading 5-2. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Fifth Inning SE Louisiana leads 3-1 Nelson is back out for his second inning of work. A walk gives SE Louisiana a lead off base runner. A stolen base gives the Lions a runner in scoring position. A base hit scores another run. SE Louisiana leads 4-1. Nelson gets a strikeout for the first out of the inning. A double puts runners at second and third for the Lions with one out. A grounder is hit to Green and he throws the runner out at the plate. Two down but the Lions still have runners at the corners. A fly out to Stanfield ends the top of the fifth. We head to the bottom with SE Louisiana leading 4-1. A hit from Miller gives the Tigers a lead off base runner. Hill goes down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Green grounds into a double play and that will end the fifth inning. We head to the sixth with SE Louisiana leading 4-1. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Fourth Inning SE Louisiana leads 3-1 Drew Nelson is in to pitch for the Tigers. Nelson gets a strikeout for the first out of the inning. A line out to Stanfield is the second out of the inning. A strikeout from Nelson ends the top of the fourth. We head to the bottom with SE Louisiana leading 3-1. Interesting note: Nelson looked great in that half inning. The breaking stuff had movement and he was locating everything. The Tigers need the freshman to be a big part of the bullpen this season. Ware will lead things off for the Tigers in the fourth. Ware grounds out to third for the first out of the inning. Kirby puts a charge into one but the center fielder chases it down for the second out of the inning. Dyal is down on strikes to end the fourth inning. We head to the fifth with the Lions ahead 3-1. Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

Third Inning SE Louisiana leads 3-0 Herberholz is back out for the Tigers. An infield single gives the Lions a lead off base runner. A fly out to Stanfield is the first out of the inning. A wild pitch moves the runner over to second. A fly out to Howell is the second out of the inning. A deep fly out to Howell ends the top of the third. Interesting note: Great job by Herberholz to put up a zero there bats need to get going. Green will lead things off for the Tigers in the third. Green flies out to right field for the first out of the inning. Howell walks. The Tigers have a one out base runner for Stanfield. A double from Stanfield scores Howell but Stanfield is throw out trying to stretch it to a triple. SE Louisiana leads 3-1. No one on and two out for Irish. Irish is down on strikes. We head to the fourth with the Lions leading 3-1. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Second Inning SE Louisiana leads 2-0 Herberholz is back out for his second inning of work. He already has thrown 37 pitches. A base hit gives SE Louisiana a lead off base runner. A fly out to Howell is the first out of the inning. An E6 moves the runner trying to steal to third. Still only one out. A double scores the run. SE Louisiana leads 3-0. A ground out to Miller is the second out of the inning. Interesting note: The Auburn dug out looks deflated. The Tigers need a spark and they need one fast. A strike out ends the top of the second. We head to the bottom with SE Louisiana ahead 3-0. Ware will lead things off for the Tigers in the second. Ware is down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Kirby walks and the Tigers have a one out base runner for Dyal. Dyal walks. Two on with one out for freshman Gavin Miller. Miller walks and the bases are loaded for Cam Hill. Still only one out in the inning. Hill grounds into a double play and that will end the second inning. Leaving the bases loaded is something that cannot happen. Bookmark that one in this game. We head the the third with the Lions ahead 3-0. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

First Inning 0-0 Christian Herberholz toes the rubber and we are underway for game two. Herberholz hit the first batter he faces but after review the hitter leaned into the pitch. This is reviewed and the runner is called out as it was the third strike. A walk gives the Lions a one out base runner. The runner on first moves to second after a pitch in the dirt. A fly ball to Kirby and right should have been the second out of the inning but he lost it and it falls. A run scores and SE Louisiana leads 1-0. A base hit gives the Lions runners at the corners with one out. A base hit scores another run. SE Louisiana leads 2-0. Lions have runners at the corners again with one out. Interesting note: Butch Thompson has called a mound meeting. He has to be trying to pump up the team. They have come out extremely flat in this game. The Lions bunt back to the pitcher and Herberholz throws the runner out at the plate to save a run. Two outs with men on first and second. Auburn needs to get back to the dugout with the score right where it is. A strikeout ends the top of the first. We head to the bottom with SE Louisiana leading 2-0. Auburn needs to get the bats going and early. Howell grounds out to the pitcher for the first out of the inning. Stanfield beats one out for an infield single. Man on with one out for Irish. Irish rips one right at the second baseman and that will be a double play. We head to the second inning with SE Louisiana leading 2-0. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Starting Lineup Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

