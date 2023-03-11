Open in App
Joliet, IL
Police: Woman in the hospital after Joliet bar shooting

By Eli Ong,

5 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a Joliet bar early Saturday morning, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Eden’s Bar and Grill in the 900 block of Gardner Street at around 2:40 a.m. after multiple rounds of gunfire were heard in the area.

When police arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they believe the shots were fired from outside of the bar and hit the victim, who was inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

Group commits four armed robberies in Rivers Casino, Park Ridge Mariano's parking lots

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, Joliet PD encourages you to reach out to their investigation unit at 815-724-3020, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

