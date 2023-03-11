Predicting the fates of Bears free agents in 2023

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of an important 2023 offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to retool the roster and build a contender. That starts in free agency, which kicks off Monday with the legal tampering period.

The Bears are slated to have roughly $100 million in available cap space and a lot of roster holes to fill. With the most cap space (by a wide margin), Poles has plenty of resources to help retool this roster. And he’ll have some decisions to make about some in-house free agents.

We’re predicting whether these Bears free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency.

RB David Montgomery

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Montgomery was a key part of the Bears’ top-ranked rushing attack in 2022 and a consistent offensive playmaker. Both Montgomery and Poles have expressed their desire for the fourth-year running back to remain in Chicago. But that doesn’t guarantee a return.

Prediction: GO

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Morrow had a career year with the Bears and was one of Poles’ best free agent additions. Morrow stepped up at WILL linebacker when Roquan Smith was traded. Still, there are upgrades available in free agency.

Prediction: GO

WR Byron Pringle

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears took a swing with Pringle, who had flashes during his time with the Chiefs. But the Pringle experiment was a failure, due to injuries and lack of production. Chicago will look for a fresh start at receiver.

Prediction: GO

OL Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Given Mustipher’s experience at center (he’s started all but one game in the last two years), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in Chicago — albeit in a reserve role.

Prediction: STAY

OL Riley Reiff

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reiff stepped up at right tackle for the Bears in 2022, which earned him strong praise from Poles. Still, Reiff is 34 and have guys like Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood as reserve options at tackle.

Prediction: GO

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston-Carson has been a mainstay on the Bears, and he was one of three players that Poles brought back in his first year as GM. Houston-Carson has been a valuable contributor on special teams and as a reserve on defense. It’s an easy decision to bring the special teams leader back for another year.

Prediction: STAY

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Watts was claimed off waivers by Chicago ahead of the regular season, and he ended up serving as a key contributor along the defensive line. While the Bears could bring him back as a rotational piece, it seems likely that they’re going to overhaul most of the defensive line.

Prediction: GO

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Blackson started the year as a starter, but that lasted just three games before he was replaced by Watts. That, coupled with the fact that he’s not a scheme fit for Eberflus’ defense, it’s easy to put the pieces together that he won’t be back in 2023 (although he’ll still be on the books for $500,000).

Prediction: GO

WR N’Keal Harry

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded a seventh-round pick for Harry this offseason, but an ankle injury sidelined him for a good chunk of 2022. He did show his playmaking potential and a nice chemistry with Justin Fields. But unless Harry’s willing to come back at a hometown discount, it seems unlikely he returns.

Prediction: GO

TE Ryan Griffin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Griffin did have some productive plays as a blocker, there wasn’t much else to see from him in 2022. The Bears will look to bring in a tight end who can complement Cole Kmet, and Griffin isn’t that guy.

Prediction: GO

LB Matt Adams

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While the Bears will look to upgrade at linebacker, bringing back a veteran like Adams — especially one who has a good understanding of Matt Eberflus’ defense — would make sense at the SAM spot.

Prediction: STAY

OL Michael Schofield

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Schofield served as a key reserve along the interior of the offensive line, playing both left and right guard. The hometown product isn’t a must-sign, but he could make for solid veteran depth.

Prediction: STAY

DT Mike Pennel

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pennel served as a key rotational piece along the defensive line, where he made an impact in limited action. Pennel is certainly someone the Bears could consider bringing back as key depth, but he’s definitely replaceable.

Prediction: GO

LB Joe Thomas

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Thomas was a key contributor at linebacker for the Bears, where he stepped up when called upon. While they could bring him back at the SAM spot, they might lean toward Adams.

Prediction: GO

WR Dante Pettis

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pettis was more involved on offense than anyone expected in 2022, as well as a key special teams contributor. But the Bears will look to upgrade at receiver this offseason. If the Bears can find a punt returner elsewhere, Pettis won’t be back.

Prediction: GO

TE Trevon Wesco

Al Bello/Getty Images

Wesco started the year as TE3 behind Kmet and Griffin, but he saw his reps increase and eventually surpassed Griffin on the depth chart. Wesco was a solid blocker, and he’s someone who could certainly be back in 2023. But the Bears might look elsewhere.

Prediction: GO

S Dane Cruikshank

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cruikshank was expected to be a situational contributor for the Bears. But he was unable to stay healthy, and ended the year on injured reserve. Chicago could bring him back on another one-year deal, but there should be other options.

Prediction: GO

OL Dakota Dozier

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Dozier was lost for the season back in minicamp after suffering a left leg injury. The Bears will look to overhaul the offensive line, and it seems unlikely Dozier factors into their plans, even as a reserve.

Prediction: GO

RB Darrynton Evans

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Evans played in just six games last season, where he did have more success than rookie Trestan Ebner. Evans could be a depth option to bring back. But Chicago could also turn elsewhere, including the NFL draft, to add a new face to the mix.

Prediction: GO

QB Nathan Peterman

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Peterman saw action in three games, including one start, in 2022. But the hope is the Bears will look to bring in a young quarterback to develop behind Fields. Peterman’s services shouldn’t be needed.

Prediction: GO

QB Tim Boyle

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Boyle was signed as an emergency option when both Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian went down. He appeared in the season finale against the Vikings, where he split time with Peterman. Boyle won’t be back.

Prediction: GO

CB Breon Borders

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Borders appeared in the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings. But considering some of the other young, developmental defensive backs (Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell), it’s not likely Borders returns.

Prediction: GO

LB Javin White

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

White suffered a torn ligament back in training camp, and he’s slated to become a restricted free agent. It’s hard to see him being retained.

Prediction: GO

LB Elijah Lee

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Lee was signed to the roster after Jack Sanborn was placed on IR. He appeared in three games, where he totaled two tackles. Lee doesn’t factor into the future at linebacker.

Prediction: GO

EDGE Andre Anthony

USA Today Sports

Anthony signed with the Bears practice squad last September, but he doesn’t figure to factor into their plans at defensive end moving forward.

Prediction: GO