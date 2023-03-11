Did You ‘Spring Forward’ on Sunday into Daylight Saving Time for 2023
Daylight Saving Time for 2023 began in most parts of the United States at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with Americans losing an hour of sleep but gaining one of daylight.
California will “spring forward” by advancing clocks one hour. Only Hawaii, most of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not change with the rest of the country.
Arizona opts out as an energy-saving measure for the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson, while Hawaii and other islands near the equator do not experience large seasonal variations in daylight time.
As usual, firefighters urge people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.
