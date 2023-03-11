Open in App
Arizona State
Times of San Diego

Did You ‘Spring Forward’ on Sunday into Daylight Saving Time for 2023

By Chris Jennewein,

4 days ago
Clock faces fill a tub at the Southwest California regional National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors convention at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. File photo by Chris Stone

Daylight Saving Time for 2023 began in most parts of the United States at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with Americans losing an hour of sleep but gaining one of daylight.

California will “spring forward” by advancing clocks one hour. Only Hawaii, most of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not change with the rest of the country.

Arizona opts out as an energy-saving measure for the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson, while Hawaii and other islands near the equator do not experience large seasonal variations in daylight time.

As usual, firefighters urge people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.

The Automobile Club of Southern California warns drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians, since it will be dark for an hour longer in the mornings.

If you’re confused by all this, the official time right now for all states and territories of the United States is available from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

