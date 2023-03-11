Try Your Luck: No Tickets Sold With All 6 Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

Mega Millions lottery tickets. Photo via @nypost Twitter

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grew to $229 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 9, 20, 59, 60, 63 and the Mega number was 5. The estimated jackpot was $203 million.

The drawing was the 11th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service