Cafe Flore Has New Ownership — And Has Been Renamed

By Elise McCorkle,

5 days ago
Cafe Flore’s longtime customer, Serhat Zorlu , is taking over the establishment — and renaming it Fisch & Flore .

Zorlu tells Hoodline , “Our concept is a casual seafood restaurant, with small plates that everyone can enjoy without paying for overpriced things.” He says that the eatery will continue to serve brunch and coffee as were previously offered.

Before opening this August for its 50th-anniversary party, the building will undergo a complete renovation, which is estimated to take between four and six months. Terrance Alan, the former owner, tells Hoodline , “Next time you come, it’s going to look a hell of a lot better.”

Concerning the opening, Alan adds, “It’s set for about August first… It’s not in the control of any of us, it’s in the control of the construction process.”

What Now San Francisco will update the article when we receive additional updates.



