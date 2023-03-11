Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Insider: Browns are in on former Ohio State DT Dre'Mont Jones

By Cory Kinnan,

4 days ago
Free agency is set to begin on Monday when the legal tampering period begins. And as the Cleveland Browns look to address their putrid defensive tackle room, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has stated they will be significant players for former Ohio State Buckeye Dre’Mont Jones. Spending his last four years with the Denver Broncos, the team opted not to use the franchise tag on Jones.

Allbright, however, believes the Broncos will still make a run at Jones, but that Cleveland and the Chicago Bears will provide steep competition for his services. With Daron Payne receiving the franchise tag, and Brandon Graham opting not to hit the open market, the Browns will have to get creative to address their abysmal defensive line.

