Open in App
Central City, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Central City police warn of the growing fentanyl epidemic

By Aaron Chatman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHaWU_0lFr2fGy00

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police officers in Central City are warning about the dangers of fentanyl as an ever-growing drug epidemic rages on.

The Central City Police Department posted on social media Saturday morning cautioning about an incident that happened the day before.

Dawson Springs man hospitalized in fatal head-on crash

According to police, a local business employee was handed money that was suspected to have fentanyl residue on it.

Police say the employee that touched the money began to feel ill and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We have not included any specific information as to protect the interests of the business and affected individual,” the police department said on social media. “This post is simply to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic and our county. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual affected.”

You’re asked to avoid and report anyone who appears to be under the influence.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dawson Springs, KY newsLocal Dawson Springs, KY
Fatal Collision on U.S. 62 in Caldwell County, Kentucky
Princeton, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Henderson man accused of pepper spraying a library employee
Evansville, IN9 hours ago
KSP: Law enforcement officer shot in Morganfield
Morganfield, KY48 minutes ago
3 arrested in drug task force investigation
Evansville, IN10 hours ago
Police charge two in illegal gambling operation in Evansville
Evansville, IN9 hours ago
Heidi Carter sentenced in Evansville homicide case
Evansville, IN12 hours ago
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Stolen Tools
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Crews respond to Henderson house fire
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Evansville man charged with burglary at jewelry store on Green River Road
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Wolf-like animal spotted in Warrick County
Boonville, IN10 hours ago
Clarksville waste hauler accused of dumping ‘mystery substance’ in Kentucky
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
VCSO releases update on fatal crash in Evansville
Evansville, IN11 hours ago
Owensboro Fire Dept. called to house fire early Wed. morning
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Behind the Badge: Getting to Know SRO LyDon Logan
Nortonville, KY11 hours ago
Centertown man arrested after gas station complaint
Centertown, KY3 days ago
Ohio Co. man passed out in vehicle arrested on drug, other charges
Centertown, KY2 days ago
Police: Evansville man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Owensboro shooting suspect arrested after barricading in apartment
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Brownsville woman indicted on manslaughter charge after DUI crash kills passenger
Brownsville, KY15 hours ago
Christian County man gets sentenced to 70 months for multiple charges
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures expected as work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Henderson, KY3 days ago
Man Seriously Injured In Trigg Industrial Accident
Cadiz, KY1 day ago
Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorses Cheryl Musgrave for mayor
Evansville, IN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy