St. Patrick’s Day festivities return to Terre Haute

By Will Price,

5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, hundreds around the area celebrated the holiday a few days early as a part of the celebration put on by St. Patrick School.

The event started early with a morning 5k, along with a food truck social that started at 11. The busiest section was the parade, which brought hundreds of people to Ohio Blvd. to see the floats created by the students.

The night rounded out with a St. Patrick’s Day Party that kicked off at 6 p.m. Money raised helps go towards a trip to Washington D.C. for 7th and 8th graders at the school.

