Security guard shot twice in head Saturday in Carolina Forest, expected to be OK

By Terri Richardson, Maya Brown,

5 days ago

A shooting Saturday in the Carolina Forest area left two people injured, including a security guard who’s expected to be OK after being shot twice in the head.

Phoenix Security Solutions identified one of its patrol officers as a victim in a Facebook post. Lt. Ricky Wise was shot in the face and back of the head but is expected to make a full recovery, the post states.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. near Birnamwood Court in the Avalon community, according to a Twitter post by Horry County Police Department, the investigating agency.

Wise encountered two neighbors involved in a dispute when one of them snatched his body camera and ran into his house, according to Phoenix Security.

After Wise requested backup from the police, the neighbor returned to his doorway and pointed a shotgun at the other neighbor, the post states. Wise then pulled out his gun, and ordered the man to drop his weapon. Instead, the neighbor allegedly shot Wise in the face from 25 feet away and again in the back of the head as he tried to hide behind a car.

At some point, Wise shot at the armed neighbor three times, according to the company.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect injured.

Both people were taken the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unclear.

Just before the altercation, Wise had switched out his contacts for his glasses, which “saved his right eye from severe damage,” the post states.

He also received help from the neighbors after the shooting, who rushed to his aid to apply towels to his wounds. Once a police officer arrived, he dragged Wise to safety through a yard to get him to an ambulance, according to the company.

Residents in the area were told to go inside immediately and stay inside. Those driving in the area were asked to use alternative routes.

No additional details have been released. It is not clear if anyone is facing charges.

