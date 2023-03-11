Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ceremony held for Shaquille O’Neal’s new restaurant at KCI terminal

By Jared Bush,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HojJ8_0lFr11D400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An NBA legend was in town Saturday to celebrate his newest restaurant at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant Big Chicken officially opening in the new KCI terminal. O’Neal himself and Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted the event.

New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars

It’s the first Big Chicken location in Kansas City and the first airport location for the franchise. It’s one of dozens of restaurants in the new terminal.

“We are excited to have Shaq’s Big Chicken in Kansas City!” Lucas said.

The restaurant is located in Terminal B near Gate 60. You can see the restaurant menu here.

O’Neal also attended the Big 12 Championship afterward, seen sitting courtside with Lucas at the Kansas vs. Texas game.

He then performed an hour long set as DJ Diesel at Mosaic in the Power & Light District .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XcPN_0lFr11D400
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Former Basketball player Shaquille O’Neal jokes with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas during the first half in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
