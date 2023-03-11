Disney World Rival Brings Back Popular Attraction, Classic Bands

A Disney World rival in Florida revives a popular event and brings on classic rock bands, along with an exciting new ride.

Disney World's Epcot in Orlando, Fla., presents a year round series of festivals staged around its themed international country areas and pavilions featuring food, drinks, art, floral arrangements and live entertainment that has built a following of guests who might not be so interested in standing in long lines to get on rides.

Epcot is currently hosting its International Flower and Garden Festival through July 5 that features signature topiaries based on Disney's ( DIS ) - Get Free Report classic characters that are the premier attraction of the festival. It also will stage musical performances from at least 31 classic artists like Blue Oyster Cult, Berlin, The Pointer Sisters, Herman's Hermits, Kool and the Gang and The Spinners at the American Gardens Theater.

DON'T MISS: Disney CEO Iger Shares Big News On Theme Park, Streaming Prices

The theme park completed its International Festival of Arts on Feb. 20 that included culinary arts, performing arts, visual arts, and the popular annual Disney on Broadway Concert Series in the American Gardens Theatre. In the summer and fall months, Epcot hosts its International Food and Wine Festival from mid-July to sometime just before Thanksgiving, followed by the International Holiday Festival from sometime around Thanksgiving until the end of December.

Food & Wine festivals are a popular event at theme parks, as the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., offers California Adventure's Food & Wine Festival through April 25, and SeaWorld Entertainment's ( SEAS ) - Get Free Report Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has presented its annual Food & Wine Festival since 2015.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Competes With Epcot

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is competing directly with Epcot's International Flower and Garden Festival food and music lineup this year as it on March 10 began its Food & Wine Festival that runs through May 21.

The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival features 20 food and beverage cabins offering 79 chef-crafted and mixologist curated tastes inspired by cultures around the world. Guests can enjoy more than 20 globally inspired culinary offerings; 39 wines; 14 craft, domestic and international beers, bourbon tastings and more.

Trek Through Africa Cabin features African Vegetable Curry & Naan Bread (Vegetarian), the Twisted Egg Rolls Cabin has Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll with Ranch Dipping Sauce. and Moroccan Market Cabin offers Berbere Spiced Chicken Batbout.

Greek Isles Cabin has Lamb Lollipop with Mint Demi-Glaze (Gluten Free), European Delight Cabin, features Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Cream Sauce (Vegetarian) and the Asian Inspired Cabin offers Spicy Pork Belly with Mandarin Orange Soy Glaze (Gluten Free).

Springs Taproom Bar & Lounge offers Traditional Tuna Poke, the Cocktails & Beer Cabin prepares a Spicy Watermelon Margarita Craft Cocktail, the Xcursions Gift Shop sells a Signature Coaster Cupcake 4-Pack and the Latin Twist Cabin features a Piña Colada Trifle.

The Food & Wine Festival also presents 23 headlining acts performing a variety of music genres including pop, rock and country on 11 weekends on the Festival Field Stage, leading off on March 11 with 1970's rock legends Kansas. Guests can enjoy 1980's southern rockers 38 Special on April 15 or 1980's pop group Air Supply on April 22.

Country music fans can get stomping with Dustin Lynch on March 19, Rodney Atkins on March 25, Mitchell Tenpenny on April 16 and Gabby Barrett on April 23.

For more contemporary music fans, rapper Flo Rida performs on March 26, and "Shut Up and Dance" singers Walk the Moon closes out the festival on April 30. Check the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website for a complete list of performers .

New Ride Open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Along with enjoying culinary delights and classic music, Busch Garden Tampa Bay Guests can finally take a ride on the Serengeti Flyer, which opened Feb. 27. The theme park says it's the world's tallest and fastest swing ride . It features twin dueling arms that progressively sway back-and-forth reaching speeds of 68 mph and heights up to 135 feet.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” the park's president Neal Thurman said in a statement. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”