Cavs Nation

Jarrett Allen injury update won’t please Cavs fans

By Angelo Guinhawa,

5 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without Jarrett Allen for some time due to the eye injury he sustained during Friday’s game with the Miami Heat.

Allen played 34 minutes in the 119-115 loss , but he was not present in the final four minutes of play after a rebounding battle with Heat center Bam Adebayo left him injured. Adebayo accidentally hit Allen in the right eye, forcing the Cavs big man to leave the contest.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff had no update about the condition of their defensive anchor following the game, but according to a source of Cleveland.com, Allen’s “ eye got pretty messed up .”

Bickerstaff, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of Allen missing time because of the setback. With that said, the Cavs tactician admitted things could be difficult for the team.

“Obviously, we would miss him. We would miss all the things that he brings on both sides of the court. His ability to protect the paint, anchor our defense and just his spirit. Everyone would have to step up,” Bickerstaff said when asked about the impact of Allen’s potential absence.

JB Bickerstaff added that Evan Mobley would have to fill the hole that Jarrett Allen leaves should he be sidelined. Nonetheless, the Cavs coach expressed his confidence that the youngster can do it.

“A lot of that would put Evan at more of the 5 spot and he would have to take over those responsibilities. But we believe Evan is capable of doing so and we have other guys who can help as well. It’ll be opportunities for other guys to go and contribute, which is what they will want to do.”

It remains to be seen if Allen will really be out and for how long. For now, the Cavs and their fan base can only hope for the best.

