The Commercial Appeal

Memphis University School defensive lineman Dion Stutts commits to Arkansas football

By Mikey DiLullo, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

Dion Stutts, a three-star defensive lineman from Memphis University School, announced his commitment to play for Arkansas football.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Stutts is the No. 70 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"I'm happy to announce I'll be joining the family! #WPS," Stutts wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Stutts has eight offers, including four from SEC schools, including Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.

He's the second commitment in the 2024 class for Arkansas, joining defensive lineman Kavion Henderson of Leeds, Alabama, who committed in November.

The Razorbacks have the 38th ranked 2024 recruiting class in the nation, but it ranks 11th in the SEC, only ahead of Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Missouri.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis University School defensive lineman Dion Stutts commits to Arkansas football

