Vikings legend Bud Grant met weekly with first-year HC Kevin O'Connell

By Mike Santa Barbara,

5 days ago
Minnesota Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant passed away Saturday at 95, leaving an immeasurable impact on the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL and football in general. Grant's contributions to the Vikings' organization continued well after he coached his final game on the sideline in 1985.

Even into his 90s, Grant was still a major part of the Minnesota organization, notably lending advice and his ear to Kevin O'Connell during his first season as head coach in Minnesota.

Recently, O'Connell revealed to reporters that he met with Grant at his office weekly at the behest of the team's longtime PR director Bob Hagan, who recommended he spend time with the legendary coach.

In a statement released Saturday, O'Connell expressed his sadness over Grant's passing while reflecting on the short but meaningful time they shared.

"Bud was gracious with his time, meeting in his office weekly to discuss football and life," O'Connell said. "I will forever cherish those conversations because they made me a better coach, a better husband and father, and a better person."

While Grant wouldn't take any credit, it's hard to believe some of his wisdom didn't rub off on O'Connell last season. Even though Minnesota's season ended abruptly, falling in the NFC Wild-card round to the New York Giants, O'Connell's first campaign leading the charge was largely successful. Minnesota finished 13-4, winning its first NFC North title since 2017.

The Vikings won 11 division titles and appeared in four Super Bowls under Grant during his 18 seasons as head coach from 1967 to 1985.

A two-sport athlete before his coaching career, Grant played professionally in the NFL, CFL, and NBA. After retiring as a player, Grant began a Hall of Fame coaching career in the CFL, winning four Grey Cups with the Blue Bombers before joining the Vikings in the NFL, where he would go on to post a shining 158-96-5 record.

