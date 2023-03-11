‘Stranger Things’ star Grace Van Dien reveals alleged sexual harassment on movie set

March 11 (UPI) -- Grace Van Dien, the actress best known for her role as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on Netflix's "Stranger Things," has revealed allegations of sexual harassment by a producer on a film set.

File Photo courtesy of Super Festivals/Wikimedia Commons

Van Dien, 26, said in a video posted to the game streaming platform Twitch on Tuesday that she has since declined four movie projects in the last two weeks because of such experiences in showbiz and has instead decided to focus on streaming, according to Variety .

The video appears to have since been deleted and could not be independently verified by UPI. However, Van Dien -- who has streamed playthroughs of the video game Valorant -- addressed the news in a statement on Twitter.

"As I get older, my work priorities are changing. I'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with," Van Dien wrote. "It's nice to feel calm."

In her video, Van Dien had said that a producer on a film set had hired a "girl that he was sleeping with" and then had the girl ask the actress to have a threesome with them.

"That's my boss. And then I didn't and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how," Van Dien said.

"I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with them."

Van Dien recently promoted the short film "Monsters and Muses," which marked her directorial debut. She also produced and acted in the film.

