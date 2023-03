The Pittsburgh Penguins, like most people, will be turning their clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

But before Daylight Savings Time arrived, they flipped the calendar back to a time when they could not only take a lead into the third period, but come out of it with one, too.

They led Philadelphia, 2-1, after 40 minutes at PPG Paints Arena Saturday afternoon, then scored the only three goals in the final period in what became a 5-1 victory.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: