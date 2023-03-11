Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Comeback

Cade Klubnik reveals how he needs to improve

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
Toward the end of last season, Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik – who was just a true freshman at the time – eventually replaced former starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. And while he showed plenty of promise during his first starts, it’s clear he still has plenty he needs to work on – and he knows that.

During a press conference this week, Cade Kubnik was asked what he wants to improve upon this offseason, and he wasn’t shy about sharing some specifics.

“Pocket presence. Accuracy. Just continuing to rally the guys and push guys to places that they haven’t pushed themselves before,” Klubnik said according to On3. “I feel like now I kind of have that capability, to just really encourage guys to like, let’s keep going. We’ve got some of the best athletes in the whole nation here. Just getting their minds right. Not saying that nobody doesn’t, but we’re not here to just have another year.

“We’re here to win it all. That’s the main goal here. If we don’t do that, then the accomplishment isn’t made.”

Not only will Kubnik have to develop as a football player this offseason, he’ll have to step into a role as a leader. And it sounds like he’s ready to do that.

