NYSPHSAA ice hockey: Suffern edges Clarkstown in double overtime classic; Pelham moves on

Division 1

Suffern dispatches Clarkstown in double overtime

What a show. What a memory.

Cole Tyrell located a rebound on the far side of the crease nearly four minutes into second overtime and buried the right-place, right-time opportunity to give Suffern a 2-1 win over Section 1 rival Clarkstown in a NYSPHSAA Division 1 semifinal at LECOM Harborcenter.

Charlie Windwer set up the winner, carrying the puck the length of the ice, shooting wide, collecting a second chance off the boards and putting the puck on goal.

It was arguably the most consequential game in the history of Section 1 hockey.

All four games between the Rockland County schools this season were decided by 2-1 margins. The Mounties won both regular-season meetings, then fell to Clarkstown in overtime of the sectional final. Suffern advanced via a rotating at-large bid and will attempt to become the second at-large entry in state history to win a NYSPHSAA title.

There were very few quality scoring chances either way for two-plus periods before Cole broke a scoreless deadlock with a third-period volley from the slot, but nine seconds later, Jason Rothstein set Nick Romeo up on the far post for the equalizer.

Clarkstown did have three good looks in overtime, but Mounties goalie Ty Levy came up with three highlight glove saves to keep the season alive.

Suffern plays West Genesee at 2 p.m. Sunday and will be looking for the fourth state title in program history.

Division 2

Pelham right back in play for a championship

This is a different Pelham team, different from the group that won a state title last season, different from the group that got off to a bumpy start.

The Pelicans are in a familiar position, though.

An impressive start in an NYSPHSAA semifinal game Saturday lifted Pelham to an 8-2 win over Saranac at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

"This feels amazing," Pelicans senior Angus Deeney said. "We're here for a reason. We're a great group. We started off a little tired. We graduated key players. We had some guys leave for prep school. Nobody believed. Then we came together and realized had to do something with this year because we had a lot of skill and talent."

Pelham takes on Skaneateles at 11 a.m. Sunday and will be looking to become the first back-to-back state champion since New Hartford repeated in 2010. The Lakers won 4-3 in overtime when they met upstate on January 6.

"That was a different team," Pelicans junior Griffin Evans said.

Will Crotty netted a power play goal 2:16 into the game to get Pelham started, but Landon Giroux delivered the equalizer six minutes later. That's when the Pelicans got fired up.

"They scored and my guys answered back, which is what they've done all season," first year coach Michael Cambria said. "It's kind of like an underdog story. This team has had some things thrown at them, but they continue to respond."

Luke Green set up Reid Finster, who got Pelham back on top with 4:30 to in the first, then scored an insurance goal before the period ended.

Evans scored twice in the second period while Daniel Mitriano and Chris Franchini added one apiece to put the game out of reach. James Vasalotti tacked on a third-period score for the Pelicans. Cam White made 18 saves. Evans, Green and Crotty each handed out three assists.

"We've been in battles like this all year and this group has responded really well," Deeney said. "On the bench we were just all excited. We were nervous in the first period but once we got those two back we went into the locker room with a lot of confidence."

Despite the turnover, Pelham has some experienced players who know the right approach going into a championship game.

"We definitely have the advantage of having been here," Evans said. "It's nice to feel comfortable with everything going that's on. We feel at home so that is going to help."

