Hurricane, WV
Lootpress

Senate Memorializes Life of John (Jay) Eckhart Jr.

By Lootpress News Staff,

5 days ago
The Senate began the final day of the 2023 legislative session by honoring the life of John (Jay) Eckhart Jr. with the adoption of Senate Resolution 49 .

Jay passed away on Dec. 14, 2022 after a long, brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jay was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves behind his wife Robin Shelton Eckhart; children John (Meagan) Eckhart of Oklahoma, Madelyne Eckhart of Oklahoma, Kayelin Ryder of Huntington, and Brandon Eckhart of Hurricane; grandchildren K. Cason Eckhart, Jacob “JW” Eckhart, and Parker June Eckhart of Oklahoma; brothers Jeff (Natalie) Eckhart of Colorado and Jeremy (Michelle) Eckhart of North Carolina; brothers-in-law Craig Shelton of Ona and Stephen Shelton of Milton; nephews Derek and Wyatt Eckhart of Colorado; and nieces Cameron and Morgan Eckhart of North Carolina.

Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1967, Jay was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Oklahoma Christian University .

Jay was a dedicated public servant, having served for nearly 20 years at various West Virginia state government agencies, including the Health Care Authority, the Department of Transportation, and the Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division, and his last seven years as Fiscal Officer of the State Senate.

Jay was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane and in the choir of both his church and the Hurricane Civic Chorus, where his passion for singing was put on display for all to hear.

He also had a passion for cooking, traveling and riding his motorcycle.

Senators spoke lovingly Saturday morning of a man that spread joy and positive energy to anyone and everyone that entered his orbit. Senators described how during even the most intense and exhausting days, Jay calmed and lightened the mood with his infectious and lighthearted personality.

Jay will be missed by all those that were fortunate enough to know and love him.

