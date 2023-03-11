SWAT negotiation that lasted more than 24 hours comes to ‘peaceful resolution,’ CMPD says

A SWAT standoff that lasted for about 30 hour hours came to a “peaceful resolution” Sunday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A “wanted subject,” who police previously said was “suffering from a mental health crisis,” was taken into custody “without injury” at a home on Griers Fork Drive in the Steele Creek area about 1:30 p.m.

CMPD first responded to the home about 6:45 a.m. Saturday in response to multiple 911 calls about a man who “was outside threatening to kill his neighbors,” the department s aid in a Sunday statement .

There was “an outstanding order for his arrest,” CMPD’s statement said, and the department’s Crisis Response Team had “been involved with this subject on numerous occasions” prior to Saturday.

Officers saw the man holding a gun in his home in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive when they arrived Saturday, CMPD said. The man “barricaded himself inside his home” when officers tried to contact him, police said.

CMPD’s SWAT team “responded and took control of the scene” about 11 a.m. Saturday, CMPD said.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, a SWAT officer fired a shot from his rifle “after a perceived, imminent deadly threat,” but it didn’t appear the bullet struck the man, police said. Police have not disclosed the threat that prompted the shot.

On Sunday morning, CMPD said on Twitter SWAT officers’ “communication efforts” continued overnight and were still happening.

CMPD said in a tweet about 2 p.m. Sunday that “neighborhood roads will be reopened shortly.”

The person “was taken for mental health treatment,” according to CMPD. It’s not clear what charges the man will face.

“The CMPD Homicide Unit will lead the investigation into any potential underlying crimes that led to the officer-involved shooting,” CMPD’s Sunday statement said.