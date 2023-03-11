Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

SWAT negotiation that lasted more than 24 hours comes to ‘peaceful resolution,’ CMPD says

By Joe Marusak, Mary Ramsey,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6bjF_0lFqrow800

A SWAT standoff that lasted for about 30 hour hours came to a “peaceful resolution” Sunday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A “wanted subject,” who police previously said was “suffering from a mental health crisis,” was taken into custody “without injury” at a home on Griers Fork Drive in the Steele Creek area about 1:30 p.m.

CMPD first responded to the home about 6:45 a.m. Saturday in response to multiple 911 calls about a man who “was outside threatening to kill his neighbors,” the department s aid in a Sunday statement .

There was “an outstanding order for his arrest,” CMPD’s statement said, and the department’s Crisis Response Team had “been involved with this subject on numerous occasions” prior to Saturday.

Officers saw the man holding a gun in his home in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive when they arrived Saturday, CMPD said. The man “barricaded himself inside his home” when officers tried to contact him, police said.

CMPD’s SWAT team “responded and took control of the scene” about 11 a.m. Saturday, CMPD said.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, a SWAT officer fired a shot from his rifle “after a perceived, imminent deadly threat,” but it didn’t appear the bullet struck the man, police said. Police have not disclosed the threat that prompted the shot.

On Sunday morning, CMPD said on Twitter SWAT officers’ “communication efforts” continued overnight and were still happening.

CMPD said in a tweet about 2 p.m. Sunday that “neighborhood roads will be reopened shortly.”

The person “was taken for mental health treatment,” according to CMPD. It’s not clear what charges the man will face.

“The CMPD Homicide Unit will lead the investigation into any potential underlying crimes that led to the officer-involved shooting,” CMPD’s Sunday statement said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Parenting behind bars: New program aims to connect families in Mecklenburg jail
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
What is in Shanquella Robinson’s autopsy? Document describes violent death
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Shanquella Robinson case: Timeline of Charlotte woman’s mysterious death in Mexico
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man stabbed to death during Hickory altercation: PD
Hickory, NC2 days ago
Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man killed in Gaston County shooting Sunday afternoon, suspect in custody
Lowell, NC3 days ago
Gastonia police search for suspected jewelry thief
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
23-year-old employee shot, killed outside south Charlotte McDonald’s
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC3 days ago
‘Happy Juneteenth n-----.’ Racist text sent to CLT workers spurs rash of lawsuits
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Barriers still exist for Black developers in Charlotte. Meet the people changing that
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase
Rockingham, NC3 days ago
Gaston County man charged with killing roommate
Lowell, NC4 days ago
CMPD SWAT Team responding to barricaded subject in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Taylorsville Police Nab Statesville Woman And Stony Point Man On Felony Drug Charges
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
Kevin Siers cartoon: Charlotte Area Transit Slog
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
No kitchen, less space. How a displaced Charlotte senior copes with new life in hotel.
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Thieves strike another local car dealership, steal nearly $500K in cars
Hickory, NC2 days ago
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Charges
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
A task force wanted to help a financially ailing HBCU in North Carolina. It was disbanded.
Concord, NC10 hours ago
LoSo, Plaza Midwood may get social districts this summer pending city council approval
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death named in letter sent to White House
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
2 charged in connection to deadly Stallings fentanyl overdose
Stallings, NC5 days ago
22-year-old man found safe after being reported missing in east Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
This Mooresville farm family has tilled Piedmont soil since before America’s founding
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
Forest City woman found with multiple drugs during traffic stop arrested, charged
Forest City, NC4 days ago
A Blue Line train derailed in Charlotte. Why did CATS keep it a secret? | Opinion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy