Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Indiana's long-standing Achilles' Heel bites Hoosiers in Big Ten semifinal loss to Penn State

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star,

5 days ago

CHICAGO – Indiana tried to make it interesting late, but eventually fell out of the Big Ten tournament Saturday, losing 77-73 to the No. 10 seed, Penn State.

For the second-straight game, No. 3 Indiana (22-11) started like a house on fire offensively. And for the second-straight game, it didn’t last.

The Hoosiers tore off 12 points in the first four minutes of the first half, pushing the ball at the rim and feasting on Penn State’s lack of size. Then the Nittany Lions applied some scoreboard pressure of their own with a flurry of 3s (they would hit five in the first half). IU started rushing possessions in response, taking long 2s early in the shot clock instead of practicing patience. Penn State pushed and stayed ahead.

That the Hoosiers hit no 3s of their own was an issue. As was Penn State’s 9-0 advantage in points at the free-throw line in the opening 20 minutes. All of it added up to an offensive mess for a team trying to reach its first Big Ten tournament title game in 22 years. The Hoosiers were, frankly, lucky to be down just eight, 34-26, at halftime.

MARCH MADNESS: College basketball conference tournament schedules, scores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8N4a_0lFqrRaJ00
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is defended by Penn State Nittany Lions forward Michael Henn (24) during the first half at United Center. David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis does his best

Indiana’s biggest advantage, pun thoroughly unintended, came inside. Penn State plays small and spread out, and needs to trade 3s for 2s. Jackson-Davis should — and Jackson-Davis did — feast on that.

He attacked smaller covers relentlessly and from all angles. When the Nittany Lions (22-12) brought double and even triple teams, he passed out of them to the tune of another seven assists. In the first half Saturday, he passed Don Schlundt to move into third all-time in program history in scoring, likely where he’ll finish his career provided he remains steadfast in his intention to enter the NBA draft this summer.

It was not enough, the Hoosiers simply unable to gear up their offense enough to match Penn State’s ability to score in bunches. But not for lack of trying from the All-American big man now counting his final days in an IU uniform.

Offense lacking

If Friday showed us Indiana’s floor in March, Saturday showcased the Hoosiers’ ceiling.

Unwilling or unable to make regular use of the 3-point line, IU can’t waste possessions with the poor shots it took Saturday. It can’t give a Penn State team virtually allergic to the free-throw line the chance to make a dozen in as any tries. And it can’t — or at least it struggles to — match up well with teams that can change personnel and force ball screens until good matchups present themselves.

Penn State is a unicorn of a basketball team, so reliant on 3s and wide-open offense. The specific problems the Nittany Lions pose, Indiana probably won’t see again this season. But a team that can turn up the volume at the 3-point line and score from this many angles presents a problem for an IU team that can’t afford to be flexible with its defensive covers.

For the second-straight year, the promise of an IU-Purdue Big Ten tournament final went unfulfilled, as Indiana’s furious late rally fell short and the wait for its first conference tournament title ticked into a 25th year.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana's long-standing Achilles' Heel bites Hoosiers in Big Ten semifinal loss to Penn State

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana Women's Basketball Recruit Lenée Beaumont Interview: Journey to Being a Hoosier
Bloomington, IN7 hours ago
Xavier Johnson: 'I Cried About It For a Couple Days' After Foot Injury Ended His Season
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Jay Bilas reveals bold prediction for Indiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Survey ranks IU fans 13th among ‘worst behaved’ in college basketball
Bloomington, IN15 hours ago
INDIANA ENTERS THE KELVIN SAMPSON ZONE
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
CBB analyst explains why Trayce Jackson-Davis is ‘best player’ in NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Hull voted Indiana Miss Basketball for 2023
Zionsville, IN2 days ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
GHS welcomes new football coach
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Linton boys basketball coach arrested for the second time in three months
Linton, IN2 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
National discount retailer closing many Indiana locations
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
This Indiana City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana med school curriculum includes gender training for first-year students: 'Gender is a social construct'
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Q&A: Rising Up the JASPER Ranks
Jasper, IN1 day ago
Kid’s arm gets stuck in game machine at bowling alley
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Man holds hostages before fatally shooting himself Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, IN6 days ago
Hoosier Couple Arrested and Charged for Actions on January 6
Brownsburg, IN2 days ago
Illinois man dies in fatal Jackson County crash
Chicago, IL4 days ago
State police bust illegal street racing, street takeover gathering in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN3 days ago
Obituary: Michael A. “Chigger” Dalton
Bedford, IN3 days ago
Arrest report details what led up to deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
I-65 billboard referencing Greenwood shooting taken down
Greenwood, IN6 days ago
Indianapolis man arrested in road rage incident on I-465
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy