Open in App
Henderson, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Henderson hosts the 55th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Paulina Bucka,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wBNd_0lFqrEM600

The hustle and bustle of setting up a weekend-long St. Patrick's Day Festival greeted Henderson residents on Friday morning.

Many had their eyes on the sky during preparations, as dark clouds and heavy winds rolled in.

One local business owner, Preston Apostolec, told KTNV, "We saw the wind advisory that has been posted as a precaution so that nothing takes off or flies away. We have concrete posts that we add to the tents themselves so that it doesn’t take off on us."

Apostolec runs Sin City Munchies in Henderson with his wife and says in their 20 years doing this pop-up shop, he and his wife have perfected the art of staying safe.

"Our greatest fear right now is with the friers," he said. "If it rains and that water hits the oil, it’ll explode like popcorn and someone can get hurt — but other than that we don’t have any worries."

City officials like Madeline Skains with the City of Henderson says the winds are concerning, but she has confidence that nothing will spoil the festivities.

"Our team is so ready and prepared for all kinds of weather increments, so we are good to go," Skains said.

No festival would be complete without rides, which Skains says will also be operational all weekend.

"The rides are good to go, the carnival company will determine if it's too windy and the rides can’t go, but a lot of them are low-level and shouldn’t be affected by the winds today," Skains said.

So what can you expect when you come down here? Everything from St. Patrick's Day-themed funnel cakes, fried oreos twinkies and so much more.

The festival runs all weekend long — with a parade starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m. — and wraps up at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

For more information about Henderson's St. Patrick's Day festival, visit the City of Henderson's website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, NV newsLocal Henderson, NV
Chef's Roma Kitchen celebrating grand opening in Henderson
Henderson, NV9 hours ago
Southwest development 'The Bend' starts to take shape
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Coronado High School dance team named grand national champions
Henderson, NV14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boulder City Bunny Express is back in time for Easter
Boulder City, NV1 day ago
City officials host ribbon-cutting for new Historic Westside Design Center
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Receive an amazing or poorly drawn sketch of pet by participating in fundraiser
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
When will Mojave Max emerge?
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Cannabis-themed magic show coming to AREA15 with 2 month residency
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
First Pinkbox Doughnuts in North Las Vegas Draws 2500-Plus People
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Restaurant Reboots: Everything Old Is New Again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Kenny Loggins announces Las Vegas concert as part of final tour
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
DOWNTOWN GRAND HOTEL & CASINO UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda near the Strip
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Durango Casino unveils new Mexican restaurant, lounge concepts
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Pauly Shore And The Crustys At The Sand Dollar
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Illusionist David Blaine injured during Las Vegas performance
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
'The Big Search' operation leads to 21 missing children being rescued
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Free childcare available for job seekers at upcoming Las Vegas job fair
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Popular food chain opens another new location in Nevada
Henderson, NV2 days ago
Mary Jane's Forecast: March 13, 2023
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Nevada
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
Flooding closes NV 159 near Red Rock Canyon to Blue Diamond Road
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas Aces hosting free basketball camps
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
For the Fourth Time, Guy Fieri Brings a Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Nevada's Historic Railroad Hiking Trail: What to Know Before You Go
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
When You Come To Las Vegas Try The Local Restaurants, Away From The Strip.
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy