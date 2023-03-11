Henderson hosts the 55th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The hustle and bustle of setting up a weekend-long St. Patrick's Day Festival greeted Henderson residents on Friday morning.

Many had their eyes on the sky during preparations, as dark clouds and heavy winds rolled in.

One local business owner, Preston Apostolec, told KTNV, "We saw the wind advisory that has been posted as a precaution so that nothing takes off or flies away. We have concrete posts that we add to the tents themselves so that it doesn’t take off on us."

Apostolec runs Sin City Munchies in Henderson with his wife and says in their 20 years doing this pop-up shop, he and his wife have perfected the art of staying safe.

"Our greatest fear right now is with the friers," he said. "If it rains and that water hits the oil, it’ll explode like popcorn and someone can get hurt — but other than that we don’t have any worries."

City officials like Madeline Skains with the City of Henderson says the winds are concerning, but she has confidence that nothing will spoil the festivities.

"Our team is so ready and prepared for all kinds of weather increments, so we are good to go," Skains said.

No festival would be complete without rides, which Skains says will also be operational all weekend.

"The rides are good to go, the carnival company will determine if it's too windy and the rides can’t go, but a lot of them are low-level and shouldn’t be affected by the winds today," Skains said.

So what can you expect when you come down here? Everything from St. Patrick's Day-themed funnel cakes, fried oreos twinkies and so much more.

The festival runs all weekend long — with a parade starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m. — and wraps up at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

For more information about Henderson's St. Patrick's Day festival, visit the City of Henderson's website .