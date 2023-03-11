Everything Everywhere All at Once Co-Director Reflects on Anniversary of Movie's Premiere as Oscar Ceremony Looms

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once director Daniel Kwan took a second to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the movie debuting at SXSW. Now, the movie is an Academy Award contender for Best Picture. It's not lost on the filmmaker that an A24 movie with a much smaller budget than some of the contenders could take home the top prize. It's been such a long journey for Everything Everywhere All at Once . Kwan and his cinematic partner Daniel Scheinert cut their teeth doing Mountain Dew commercials and now they stand on the precipice of real history. It would make even the most stony-hearted among us emotional. Read his entire Instagram post right here.

Kwan said, "I will never be able to sum up this year and what it's done for me and the people around me. This is a poor attempt. Sorry I accidentally wrote a book. (Excuse the typos and grammatical errors, i don't have the luxury of time at the moment)"

"I'm probably going to take a break from social media for awhile after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don't pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved. I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons, and more importantly, I have grown to love and appreciate the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this season," he continued. "Just know, I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf. No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee"

The Massive Relatability of Everything, Everywhere, All At Once?

Recently, the SAG Awards audience got a preview of what might happen, should Everything Everywhere All at Once capture the Oscar for Best Picture. Ke Huy Quan won and brought everyone in the room to tears with his emotional acceptance speech. It was truly something to behold.

"Recently, I was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me," the clearly overwhelmed actor began. "It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities. And now, tonight, here we are."

"The landscape looks so different now from before, so thank you so much to all of you in this room, and everyone who contributed to these changes," Quan added while pointing over to his co-star. He smiled, "Michelle, I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984, that one day we would meet on the big screen. Love you, Michelle. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis, and our entire cast."

