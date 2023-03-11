Vigo couple celebrates history of over 100 local cemeteries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sam and Jo Ligget, both longtime teachers, have spent about two decades chronicling every cemetery they could find in Vigo County for the State’s Department of Natural Resources.

Saturday, they spent time sharing their knowledge with dozens of local residents.

The couple presented at the Vigo County Historical Museum, detailing years of work they’ve spent researching and working to locate every cemetery they could– over 120 in total. Jo said they have to document who owns it, its condition and how many people are buried there, among other things.

She said it’s work she’s thoroughly enjoyed for the better part of 20 years.

“Just seeing the variety of cemeteries here, and the people who were in them. Some of them even tell different countries that they came from on their tombstones,” she said. “It’s interesting to see what a melting pot we are here with people from all over, people who served in all different wars.”

She said she was happy to share her passion with others in the community.

“It’s nice to make people aware of how the laws have changed over the years., and how many cemeteries we actually have here, and some are very well taken care of and some are not at all,” she said.

Jo said she was happy with the turnout Saturday as well.

“I thought maybe 10 or 15 people would show up to hear about Vigo County cemeteries, but it was great having a good crowd,” she said.

