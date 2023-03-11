Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Showdown With Bucks

The Golden State Warriors made two roster moves ahead of Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, while the Warriors won the title in 2022.

Therefore, it's a highly anticipated matchup and could be a potential 2023 NBA Finals preview.

Before the game, the Warriors announced two roster moves.

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Arkansas and is averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest in 50 games (while shooting 43.5% from the field).

Meanwhile, in the G League, he is averaging 24.4 points per contest in five games.

As for Quinones, he is a rookie (out of Memphis) who has spent the season in the G League.

He signed a ten-day contract with the Warriors earlier this month and has yet to make his NBA debut.

In 43 G League games, he is averaging 19.2 points per contest.

Right now, the Warriors are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 34-33 in 67 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

That said, the Warriors are an incredible 27-7 in the 34 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

On the other side, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA, with a 48-18 record in 66 games.