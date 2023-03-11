Open in App
Tulsa, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Terence Crutcher Foundation holds monthly community walk

By Kaitlyn Rivas,

5 days ago
Tulsa is an incredibly diverse city. Each neighborhood provides a unique flavor to Tulsa. But Saturday, north Tulsa was the focus for one organization’s community walk.

Formed after the killing of an unarmed black man by a Tulsa police officer, the Terence Crutcher Foundation mission is to create just and liberated communities free of racial violence. And Saturday, the foundation held its monthly community walk to do just that.

“It’s so important to go door to door because people aren’t used to feeling heard. You know, it’s a one-on-one conversation where people come to them and meet them literally where they are,” said Paige Clark, Director of Communications for the foundation.

Each month the Terence Crutcher Foundation holds a themed community walk. This month’s theme, Community Safety.

“Everyone who comes on this walk lives in the community, they invest in it, they grew up here as well. So that’s what makes it so strong, we’re going out here talking to folks that we see on the daily basis as well. And that’s what makes this organization strong, it’s built for the community and by the community,” said walker, Myles Smith.

Those who call north Tulsa home said it’s a nice place but more community would be welcomed.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s much of a community here. The neighbors kind of keep to themselves. Some of them are homeless and vagrants walking through here which everybody’s pretty nice, they get along well. But it kind of makes people a little uncomfortable, like you can’t really be outside in your own space. I don’t know we just kind of feel like we’re a little bit on our own, don’t have a lot of support,” said one north Tulsa resident.

Others said they’re thankful for the monthly walks and hope each month more and more people come to show all Tulsans they matter and have a voice.

“We’re truly engaging the community and not just through a survey or anything like that but you know, face to face, door to door, person to person,” said Clark.

Participants said they hope the community walks continue and with each month that passes and more people are talked to, the community they want will eventually shine through.

