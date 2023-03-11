Open in App
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Shamrock the Block let's you 'to unite with your community'

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Shamrock the Block, one of Richmond's largest street festivals, returned Saturday in a new location that organizers hope will make the festival even better for attendees.

"We moved to Leigh Street to kind of make sure that we had plenty of room to grow. And as the neighborhood grows, we want to make sure that we have room to accommodate everybody that's moving in," Mike Murphy, a managing partner for Three One One Productions, explained. "We're really just encouraging people, we have a whole section blocked off just for rideshare."

The event is a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and is also a chance to give back to a local non-profit.

"Product Local is an organization that helps smaller non-profits that don't have a budget for advertising and they can apply for a grant," Murphy said.

Saturday's festival featured food, surprises, live music, entertainment and drinks.

Murphy said the festival is for the people of Richmond.

"It's the community. It's for Scott's Addition neighborhoods. It's for people that want to get out of the house. It's for everyone," Murphy said. "We've been doing it so long, we just love it and we want to make sure that we support the neighborhood. It's been very good to us and we just love having a good time."

FULL INTERVIEW: Shamrock the Block let's you 'unite with your community, says Richmond mom

