Gadsden man charged with kidnapping after Lauderdale County incident

By Taylor Mitchell,

5 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff says a suspect is under guard in a Gadsden hospital after a kidnapping in Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Jason Larry Burns, 43, Gadsden was taken into custody and taken to a Gadsden hospital in connection to an apparent kidnapping. The Sheriff said that Burns is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Hamilton said at around 2:41 p.m. Friday deputies received a call from a person stating their mother had been kidnapped at gunpoint and was being held in a vehicle. He said deputies responded to the victim’s home in the 27000 block of County Road 14 and found evidence of forced entry and were not able to find anyone inside.

Hamilton said an investigation immediately began an investigation and requested resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the U.S. Marshalls. The sheriff said that a short time later law enforcement was able to begin monitoring phone calls between the suspect, later identified as Burns, and his ex-girlfriend. Hamilton said the suspect told the woman that he had the mother and would kill her unless the ex-girlfriend met him for the trade-off.

Hamilton said the suspect also threatened the hostage and his own safety if he was stopped by law enforcement. The sheriff said over the next several hours, law enforcement was able to track the suspect through the calls with the ex-girlfriend, where he continued to make threats.

Hamilton said eventually officers were able to determine the suspect was using a rental vehicle and the make and model of the car around midnight. He said Burns was seen returning to his home in Gadsden and officers were able to converge on the scene and recover the hostage and bring Burns into custody.

Hamilton said at the time it is believed Burns ingested narcotics in an over-dose attempt and was transported to a hospital in Gadsden under guard by Lauderdale County deputies. The sheriff said will bring Burns back to Lauderdale County after he is released from the hospital.

Hamilton said the hostage received medical treatment on the scene and is in good condition at this time.

Hamilton said The FBI, FBI negotiators and hostage rescue, The U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coat Fugitive Task Force, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), ALEA SWAT and aviation, Florence Police, Lawrence County Sherif’s Office, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and Gadsden Police all assisted in the incident.


