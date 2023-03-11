Open in App
Paw Paw, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

California man is ‘the most dangerous person’ in a Michigan jail, judge says

By Manny Gomez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oudIz_0lFqYl6m00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man from the Fresno County community of Five Points was arrested and charged after he was allegedly found with the largest amount of Fentanyl in a Michigan traffic stop to date.

Court documents from the County of Van Buren identify the man as 25-year-old Brahajan Martinez-Garcia of Five Points.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), Martinez-Garcia was pulled over for a traffic stop because he was going slow in the left lane, the vehicle’s windshield was cracked, and the license plate was obstructed at around 9:40 a.m., on eastbound I-94 west of Paw Paw, Michigan.

State police say that the trooper noticed what was described as “several indicators of criminal activity.” During testimony on Thursday, prosecutors said that Martinez-Garcia told police he was coming from California – headed somewhere in Michigan – and then heading back soon after back to California.

According to Michigan State Police, Martinez-Garcia then gave the troopers permission to search the vehicle. That is when they allegedly found about four kilograms of fentanyl in a duffle bag. The investigation that followed also led Michigan State Police to locate another two kilograms. The Fentanyl found has a street value of about $9 million.

During his arraignment, Martinez-Garcia was formally charged with a felony count of possession of more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

“(MSP) provided information that these controlled substances and its transport was connected to the Sinaloa cartel,” Judge Michael McKay said while discussing factors in setting bond. “They also stated that it was enough fentanyl to kill 2.5 million people, which is roughly a third of the population of the state of Michigan, which may make Mr. Garcia the most dangerous person in our jail that he was furthering that health crisis.

Martinez-Garcia was visibly upset as he explained to the judge that he did not work for the cartel and that he didn’t know what was in his car until the police told him. He also said he was afraid to go to prison believing that he would be killed because he knew they had a lot of connections.

The judge ordered Martinez-Garcia to be held in Van Buren County Jail on a $500,000 bond, saying that he was worried Martinez-Garcia was a flight risk as he entered the U.S. illegally three years ago. If Martinez-Garcia posts bond and is released, he will have an electronic tether. His next hearings were scheduled for March 22 and March 28. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Bill encourages cities to reconsider stance on cruising
National City, CA6 hours ago
California man sues Amazon, alleges he was fired for mourning parents' deaths
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
These California cities have the worst air pollution in the nation, study says
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DA: Human mutilation suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
10 drivers arrested in Fresno for DUI, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Illegally Owned Guns Seized After Gang Suspects Arrested In Sanger
Sanger, CA1 day ago
Yurok Tribe hires investigator to pursue new, existing MMIP cases
Klamath, CA3 days ago
California Assemblywoman Soria Says Madera Community Hospital Closure in Need of Immediate Attention
Madera, CA1 day ago
Mudslide wipes out home in water-logged California after latest atmospheric river
Colfax, CA1 day ago
Man shot and killed in Visalia, police say
Visalia, CA2 days ago
MSP: Jail inmate who died had baggie in stomach
Benton Harbor, MI3 days ago
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
California standoff between Los Angeles County deputies and shooting suspect ends after more than 2 days
Valinda, CA3 days ago
16-year-old shot in downtown Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Car crash into gas pipeline prompts evacuations; 1 hurt
San Diego, CA1 day ago
2 minors arrested in Los Banos stabbing, police say
Los Banos, CA2 days ago
As California Considers Legalizing Psychedelics, a Fort Bragg Woman Faces Felonies for Allegedly Selling Mushrooms and Acid Online
Fort Bragg, CA5 days ago
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Del Rey shooting
Del Rey, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy