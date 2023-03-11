Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Girlfriend Gives Cryptic Co-Parenting Advice About Shielding Her Son From ‘Bad Behavior’: ‘You Need to Reevaluate’

Co-parenting is never easy, especially when it’s in the public eye. Country star Morgan Wallen and his ex-girlfriend KT Smith make parenting their son look easy, but Smith revealed on her blog that she struggles with the process.

Morgan Wallen and KT Smith’s relationship as they raise their son Indie

Wallen and Smith have kept many details about their romantic history under wraps. But, a few things have slipped through the cracks . It’s unclear when they started dating, but Smith was at the singer’s side for the 2017 CMT Awards, and the couple later got engaged.

They called it quits in 2019, but that wasn’t the end of their time together. In 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Indigo “Indie” Wilder Wallen. Since then, Wallen and Smith have seemingly been co-parenting amicably, splitting time with their 2-year-old.

KT Smith shares that ‘co-parenting is not easy’ with Morgan Wallen

Even though the former couple make co-parenting look easy, Smith has shared some difficulties that come from raising a child with a former romantic partner. The social media influencer wrote a lengthy post about the issues she has had to work through on her blog Thot Thoughts .

Smith revealed that, even though many people have commented on how easily she and Wallen appear to pull off co-parenting, it’s still a struggle. “Coparenting [sic] is not easy,” she emphasized. “Sometimes it is wonderful, and other times you’re thinking, ‘What can I do to make this person not my baby’s father/mother?’”

Country singer Morgan Wallen | Jason Davis/Getty Images

Related

Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Girlfriend Explains What Happened in Their ‘Toxic, Trauma Bond’ Relationship Before the Birth of Their Son

Smith then shared that there have been times when she wasn’t even sure that she wanted Wallen to be around their son, alluding to “bad behavior” and discussing her worries about the country star bringing someone who isn’t “a good influence” into Indie’s life.

However, Smith admitted that the moments when “ personal feelings about your past ” start to influence the relationship an ex-partner has with a shared child, it’s time “to re-evaluate.”

KT Smith’s advice for other single moms struggling with co-parenting

While she wrote that plenty of struggles come from the co-parenting process, Smith did share a little bit of advice. She encouraged other women in the same position to always put their child first: “Our feelings personally, for the other party, do not matter.”

Smith also talked about how her faith has helped her through these difficulties, writing, “[God’s] plan is going to happen regardless- this applies to the safety aspect. It may sound morbid, but I know that God has complete control over my life and everyone’s life as well. What is meant to happen is going to happen, whether it be with you or your child’s father.”

Morgan Wallen wants to be the father his son ‘deserves’

Some of those issues Smith alluded to might have come up around the time of Indie’s first birthday. Wallen and Smith came together to celebrate their son just a few months after the country star was caught on camera using a racial slur .

Wallen is seemingly working toward being a better influence on his son’s life — something he has striven for since Indie’s birth. In an Instagram post celebrating his son’s birth, Wallen wrote that he hopes to be “the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves.”

Wallen has previously spoken about his relationship with Smith, telling People that Indie was conceived after the pair had broken up.

The singer also said he was “thankful” to share his son “with someone I care about,” adding, “We’re doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation.”