Irish pride on display at Fieldston's 4th annual West 251st Street St. Patrick's Day parade

St. Patrick's Day came early Saturday afternoon in the Fieldston section of the Bronx as the neighborhood celebrated the fourth annual West 251st Street St. Patrick's Day parade.

What started out as a social distanced celebration that aimed to lift residents' spirits in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has now grown into a full-fledged annual event.

This was a safe way for the Irish Bronx residents to celebrate their pride and the importance of collaboration and community.

This year's theme was "Honoring Essential Workers." The event honored small businesses, neighborhood organizations and youth sports.

Paradegoers young and old were all dressed in green and even some of their four-legged friends joined in as well.

City agencies like the New York City Department of Parks, the New York City Department of Sanitation and the MTA also participated.