Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Irish pride on display at Fieldston's 4th annual West 251st Street St. Patrick's Day parade

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uribJ_0lFqTpV500

St. Patrick's Day came early Saturday afternoon in the Fieldston section of the Bronx as the neighborhood celebrated the fourth annual West 251st Street St. Patrick's Day parade.

What started out as a social distanced celebration that aimed to lift residents' spirits in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has now grown into a full-fledged annual event.

This was a safe way for the Irish Bronx residents to celebrate their pride and the importance of collaboration and community.

This year's theme was "Honoring Essential Workers." The event honored small businesses, neighborhood organizations and youth sports.

Paradegoers young and old were all dressed in green and even some of their four-legged friends joined in as well.

City agencies like the New York City Department of Parks, the New York City Department of Sanitation and the MTA also participated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Survey: Yonkers ranks as among top cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Yonkers, NY12 hours ago
NY Botanical Garden recognizes 4 women difference-makers
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Runners get set for 2023 United Airlines New York City Half Marathon
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brooklyn community staple café on the verge of closure
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Asian Community Watch Group aims to prevent crimes against Brooklyn's Asian communities
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Ardsley school district could soon add 3 new holidays to district calendar
Ardsley, NY7 hours ago
'People are back.' Marking 3 years since NYC restaurants, bars closed due to COVID-19
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Vigil to be held Thursday in Mamaroneck to show support for statewide housing legislation
Mamaroneck, NY1 day ago
Crumbl's to offer free cookies to first 50 customers at grand opening Friday in Hartsdale
Hartsdale, NY9 hours ago
Olympic skateboarder holds footwear launch party in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Vigil held for slain EMT worker on 6th anniversary of her death
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
Jersey Buzz: Guns N’ Roses drummer to perform in Englewood; Jill Scott brings anniversary tour to Newark
Englewood, NJ17 hours ago
Restaurant that opened during peak of COVID-19 pandemic celebrates its recovery
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Jersey Proud: St. Peter’s bobblehead honors memorable NCAA tournament run
Jersey City, NJ2 hours ago
Wantagh neighborhood urges local leaders to help put an end to overnight construction lasting several days
Wantagh, NY1 day ago
NYC students call on Mayor Adams to cut funding for school officers
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Driver arrested after striking 2 children, 4 adults in Washington Heights
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Fishkill uses nuisance law to repair eyesore in town's historic area
Fishkill, NY7 hours ago
Saddle up! Learn to ride on 117 acres in beautiful Pine Bush
Pine Bush, NY17 hours ago
Corned Beef Cook-Off at Millridge Inn raises money for 1-year-old battling rare cancer
Jericho, NY4 hours ago
Driver injured in multicar crash in Rockland County
Ramapo, NY12 hours ago
Huntington Town Board votes to grant Oheka Castle owner permit to build luxury condos
Huntington, NY2 hours ago
2 homes in Perth Amboy damaged by fire
Perth Amboy, NJ15 hours ago
Greenlawn school board meeting draws police presence as some parents demand 2 LGBTQ books be pulled from library
Elwood, NY2 hours ago
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens Friday in Westbury
Westbury, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy