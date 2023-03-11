Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

NYPD: Man dies, 2 injured in East Flatbush shooting

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0nTC_0lFqTora00

The NYPD said one man is dead and two other people were injured following a shooting in East Flatbush on Saturday afternoon.

They said they received a call around 1:45 p.m. about multiple people being shot on East 45th Street and Snyder Avenue.

The man who died was in his 40s and was shot in the face. The two other victims were a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

All the victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

The woman was listed in critical condition while the third victim was in stable condition as of Saturday night.

The victims' identities and the circumstances that lead to the shooting were not immediately known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Driver arrested after striking 2 children, 4 adults in Washington Heights
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Man brutally beaten, robbed waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru order in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Suffolk DA: Bronx man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 men in Port Jefferson
Port Jefferson, NY19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally shot outside of Brooklyn store
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
NYPD releases video of suspect in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
NYPD: 3 Manhattan shootings reported in 5 hours
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY1 day ago
Police: At least 2 cars crash in Baldwin following situation that started in Hempstead
Hempstead, NY7 hours ago
NYC homeless man’s beating death ruled a homicide: NYPD
New York City, NY1 day ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Headlines: Westchester police chase, Rye hotel robbery, Optimum store break-in
Rye, NY7 hours ago
17-year-old Bronx girl reported missing over one week
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: 1 person killed in crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
North Merrick, NY7 hours ago
Officials: 5 people suffer fentanyl overdose at Shops at Riverside mall
Hackensack, NJ14 hours ago
Investigation underway at Riverside Mall in Hackensack
Hackensack, NJ16 hours ago
Three men charged in major illegal gun and drug ring that operated in Westchester, NYC area
Port Chester, NY14 hours ago
Police arrest 2 people for allegedly vandalizing Bridgeport headstone
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
18-year-old woman reported missing in Brooklyn since last week
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police identify victim in fatal Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
3 arrested as agents bust gun and drug ring operating in Westchester
Port Chester, NY6 hours ago
Police arrest estranged husband for fatal stabbing of Manhattan NYCHA worker
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Federal investigation sought in Paterson police shooting death of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ7 hours ago
NYPD: Shots fired near P.S. 69 elementary school in the Bronx; suspect at large
Bronx, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy