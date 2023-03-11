NYPD: Man dies, 2 injured in East Flatbush shooting

The NYPD said one man is dead and two other people were injured following a shooting in East Flatbush on Saturday afternoon.

They said they received a call around 1:45 p.m. about multiple people being shot on East 45th Street and Snyder Avenue.

The man who died was in his 40s and was shot in the face. The two other victims were a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

All the victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

The woman was listed in critical condition while the third victim was in stable condition as of Saturday night.

The victims' identities and the circumstances that lead to the shooting were not immediately known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.