Hobbs Lady Eagles crowned champions of 5A

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 4th year in a row, Hobbs and Volcano Vista met up for the girls 5A basketball championship. After losing the previous two years, the Eagles said enough was enough and led for all but the first 36 seconds en route to a 52-45 victory.

The Eagles said they came into the game with a chip on their shoulder as they felt like they hadn’t gotten the respect they deserved all season. By the end of the game they sure earned it, with a double-digit lead and four double-digit scorers. The championship win is the 4th in school history.

