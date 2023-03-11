Open in App
Hobbs, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Hobbs Lady Eagles crowned champions of 5A

By Bradley Benson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uARWG_0lFqSlSs00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 4th year in a row, Hobbs and Volcano Vista met up for the girls 5A basketball championship. After losing the previous two years, the Eagles said enough was enough and led for all but the first 36 seconds en route to a 52-45 victory.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

The Eagles said they came into the game with a chip on their shoulder as they felt like they hadn’t gotten the respect they deserved all season. By the end of the game they sure earned it, with a double-digit lead and four double-digit scorers. The championship win is the 4th in school history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOw2M_0lFqSlSs00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Staffing shortages affecting Hobbs Animal Adoption Shelter
Hobbs, NM1 day ago
Judge rejects moving trial for teen charged with throwing baby in trash
Hobbs, NM2 days ago
Hobbs woman sentenced for stealing car with kids inside
Hobbs, NM13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hobbs Animal Adoption Center seeks immediate help from the community
Hobbs, NM1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to $2,000 drug seizure
Hobbs, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy