Gothamist

Over 100 NYC protesters rally against Iranian government

By Arya Sundaram,

5 days ago
More than 100 protesters gathered in Downtown Manhattan on Saturday to call for change in Iran.

More than 100 protesters gathered in Downtown Manhattan on Saturday to call for a move away from decadeslong religious authoritarian rule in Iran.

Activists in white face paint waved Iranian flags adorned with a golden lion and sun as they led chants denouncing the government's religious rules, oppression of women, and persecution of ethnic, religious and sexual minorities.

“People of Iran made their choice,” they chanted. “New Yorkers, be their voice.”

In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly. Since then, mass protests – which have been primarily led by women – have swept the nation. The government has violently cracked down, killing hundreds of protesters and detaining tens of thousands more.

At the center of Saturday’s protests in Foley Square were the recent suspected poisonings that have sickened over 1,000 Iranian schoolgirls. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, acknowledged and condemned the poisonings earlier this week, but many protesters suspected the government was involved.

Activists called on local, state and national leaders to support the country’s protesters by exerting pressure on the Iranian government.

Shabnam Salehezadeh, an organizer with the group Woman Life Freedom, which organized the rally, asked world leaders to condemn the “heinous” suspected poisonings, and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – a branch of Iran’s military – as a terrorist group. She also called on the U.S. and other countries to expel Iranian ambassadors and affiliates.

Protesters also called on Congress, especially representatives from New York, to pass the MAHSA Act, HR 589, which would require President Joe Biden to determine if the country should sanction and impose visa bans on Iranian officials and business leaders.

“Jerry Nadler, now’s the time,” the crowd chanted on Saturday. “Co-sign HR 589!”

“Dan Goldman, now’s the time,” they continued. “Co-sign HR 589!”

Neither representative could be reached at press time on Saturday.

