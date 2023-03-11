Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders free agent fits at linebacker

By Levi Damien,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lL0uT_0lFq6aiY00

How much of a need linebacker was going to be for the Raiders next season was wholly dependent upon whether Denzel Perryman was re-signed. Well, recent reports say he and the Raiders were unable to come to a deal on his return, which means he is headed for the free agent market.

That means the Raiders either see an upgrade in free agency, or will look to the draft. The draft is far from a sure thing and with a great many other needs, and there may very not be an instant impact linebacker on the board from them.

Their best bet would be to try and lure a free agent in to step in at the position immediately. And there are a few decent options out there to choose from who could do just that.

Tremaine Edmunds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIPpb_0lFq6aiY00
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) during the first half of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former 16th overall pick. Five NFL seasons. All with more than 100 tackles. Two Pro Bowls. Last season was first time he ever missed more than one game in a season.

He’s also coming off his best season both in terms of missed tackle rate (6.5%) and coverage. Probably why even while missing four games, he still had over 100 tackles (102), seven pass breakups, and an interception. Basically he’s the complete package at middle linebacker. And he’s still just 24.

David Long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYsLf_0lFq6aiY00
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs past Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Long looks like a player ready to be a full time starter. The former 6th round pick has seen his numbers rise each of his four NFL seasons. Last season was his first as a full time starter and he stepped up as a key piece of a stout Titans defense.

He makes most of his hay in run defense and had 13 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in 12 starts. The feeling is that his best football is ahead of him.

TJ Edwards

Edwards went undrafted in 2019. And ever since then he has done nothing short of blowing his previous season’s numbers out of the water. From 30 tackles to 70 tackles to 130 tackles to 159 tackles. His combined tackles and solo tackles (99) both finished fifth in the league last season.

Despite his ascending numbers, the Eagles only gave him a small one-year deal prior to last season. Seemingly to see if he could keep raising the bar. He raised it. Now he’s earned a long term deal from someone.

Bobby Okereke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdh4q_0lFq6aiY00

Another free agent linebacker with over 280 tackles the past two seasons. Okereke is a stout run stopper who can hold his own in coverage as well. Not many linebackers in the NFL have his combination of run stop ability and coverage abilities.

Germaine Pratt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47l4cb_0lFq6aiY00
Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line while defended by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the second half in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The former third round pick has missed just three games in his career. He’s been the full time starter the past three seasons in Cincinnati. Pro Football Focus gave him their highest coverage grade in the NFL (90.1) with just two missed tackles in coverage and four explosive plays all season.

In his first three seasons, his run stopping abilities were lacking, but he stepped up this season, missing just 5.9% of his tackles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Chiefs Reportedly Agree To Massive Free Agency Deal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo With Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ravens release six-time Pro Bowl DE
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Javon Hargrave’s immediate reaction to 49ers swiping him from Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Report: Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from 2 teams
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NFL team regretting release of Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Panthers reportedly have top pick narrowed down to 2 QBs
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Kelsey Plum's Message For Josh McDaniels Is Going Viral
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
DeForest Buckner on Javon Hargrave’s contract: ‘Just funny how they literally gave him the same contract’
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Steelers restructure contract of S Minkah Fitzpatrick to create cap space
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Bears GM Ryan Poles sounds off on free agent signings
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says 2010 defense changed the entire NFL
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy