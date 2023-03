UFC Fight Night 221: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Check out the official scorecards from all 14 fights at UFC Fight Night 221 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Carlston Harris (18-5 MMA, 3-1 UFC) def. Jared Gooden (22-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC) via unanimous decision

Bruno Silva (13-5-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) def. Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC) via technical submission

Ariane Lipski (15-8 MMA, 4-5 UFC) def. JJ Aldrich (11-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) via unanimous decision

Victor Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) def. Tony Gravely (23-9 MMA, 4-4 UFC) via unanimous decision

Josh Fremd (10-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) def. Sedriques Dumas (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission

Davey Grant (13-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) def. Raphael Assuncao (27-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC) via submission

Vitor Petrino (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Anton Turkalj (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via unanimous decision

Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) def. Guido Cannetti (10-7 MMA, 4-6 UFC) via submission

Jonathan Martinez (18-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) def. Said Nurmagomedov (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) via unanimous decision

Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA, 11-7 UFC) def. Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC) via submission

Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA, 10-4 UFC) def. Alexandr Romanov (16-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) via TKO

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) def. Petr Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) via unanimous decision