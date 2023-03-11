UFC Fight Night 221 video: Bruno Silva punts Tyson Nam in jaw, then chokes out remaining consciousness

In a flyweight bout on the preliminary card, Silva (12-5-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) landed a front kick to the face of Nam (21-12-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) before he snatched a deep rear-naked choke and squeezed the remaining consciousness out of his opponent. The stoppage came at the 1:23 mark of Round 2.
Silva had not competed in almost two years prior to UFC Fight Night 221, but extends his winning streak to three. A product of Fight Ready MMA, Silva has turned his career around after a 0-2 (with one no contest) start to his UFC tenure. With the defeat, Nam has now lost two of his most recent three bouts.
