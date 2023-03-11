Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 TEs the Dolphins should consider signing in free agency

By Mike Masala,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASPNM_0lFptE8p00

Entering the 2023 offseason, the Miami Dolphins have already moved on from one of their tight ends, releasing Cethan Carter to save cap space before the start of the league year.

Mike Gesicki is also set to hit the market on March 15, leaving an opening for Miami’s top spot on the roster. While Durham Smythe technically outsnapped Gesicki in 2022, he clearly isn’t as talented as the Penn State product.

With that said, the Dolphins may opt to scour the free agent market for a veteran tight end to fill the hole left by Gesicki in 2023 and beyond. Here are a few names they could look at:

Dalton Schultz

If the Dolphins are going to spend big on the tight end position in free agency, Schultz would be the guy to receive it.

Schultz, like Gesicki, was franchised last season by the Dallas Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick brought in 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Since taking over for Jason Witten in 2020, Schultz has totaled 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns on 198 receptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1gxP_0lFptE8p00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

With Darren Waller missing time this season, Moreau was able to capitalize, setting career highs in receptions (33) and yards (420) while finding the end zone twice.

Moreau has been Las Vegas’ blocking tight end in recent years, however, he had the worst run-blocking season of his career in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Josh Oliver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mix4_0lFptE8p00
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver, 25, has been behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore, who’s a capable pass-catcher and run-blocker. In 2022, the San Jose State product put up career highs in receptions (14), receiving yards (149) and touchdowns (two).

He won’t cost a ton of money, and if he’s going to be the best blocking tight end in the league, as he was by PFF metrics in 2022, he’ll be someone Miami will want to look at.

Trevon Wesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZiQc_0lFptE8p00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wesco, 27, was claimed by the Chicago Bears during last preseason roster cuts, as the New York Jets sent him to waivers.

Behind Cole Kmet, Wesco didn’t get a ton of work in the receiving game (two receptions for 26 yards), but he’s proven to be a capable blocker (68.5 PFF grade in 2022 on 126 run-blocking snaps).

With some experience playing fullback as well, his versatility may allow him to fit various roles in Miami.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harrison Smith Wins Day 1 of Vikings Free Agency
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Vikings Make Big Splash Signing
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Hayden Hurst
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Steelers restructure contract of S Minkah Fitzpatrick to create cap space
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Steelers updated 7-round mock draft after 1st wave of free agency
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA13 hours ago
Bears GM Ryan Poles sounds off on free agent signings
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Broncos Wire podcast: Recapping the first wave of free agency
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says 2010 defense changed the entire NFL
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Bears sign Nate Davis: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
UNC basketball player’s parents comment on NIT decision
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Where Titans stand with 2024 comp picks after recent FA moves
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Dontrez Styles discusses UNC future, decision to turn down NIT
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Twitter reacts to the signing of S Juan Thornhill
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
Instant Reaction: Grading the Juan Thornhill free agent signing
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
LSU to open 2024 season on Sunday night against USC in Las Vegas
Baton Rouge, LA1 hour ago
Report: Notre Dame will host 5-star defensive end in early June
South Bend, IN1 hour ago
Steph Curry ties a Wilt Chamberlain record for 50-point games, but Warriors lose on the road again
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC21 hours ago
Cavaliers believe Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden manipulate rules
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Former Michigan football star en route to new NFL team
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy