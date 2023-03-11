Open in App
FourFourTwo

How to watch Premier League highlights without Match of the Day

By Ben Hayward,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARvOy_0lFpXXfG00

Match of the Day will be broadcast without presenter Gary Lineker this Saturday after the former England striker was removed from the show by the BBC following his criticism of the government on social media this week.

Lineker described the Conservatives' latest policy on migrant boats as "beyond awful" and "Immeasurably cruel", going on to add that the language employed was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

It was later announced by the BBC that the 62-year-old had been "stepped back" from Saturday's show and one after another, a number of his colleagues revealed they would not be taking part out of solidarity for the former Leicester, Tottenham, Everton and Barcelona forward.

Without a presenter or pundits, there will be no analysis on Match of the Day and no interviews either. The BBC have said that the show will be broadcast at the usual time, but it will last just 20 minutes.

Some viewers might also want to give Match of the Day a miss in light of recent events. If that is you, yet you remain keen to watch highlights of your team or all the Premier League games in action, what can you do?

All highlights can be watched on the Sky Sports website for free (after creating an ID) or on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel .

