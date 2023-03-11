Open in App
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rai aces the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass, second hole-in-one this week at 2023 Players Championship

By Cameron Jourdan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfmwI_0lFossFn00
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It happened again.

An ace on the par-3 17th hole at the famous island green. This time, it was Aaron Rai on Saturday during the third round of the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

On Thursday, Hayden Buckley hit one. Rai did it in similar fashion, hitting his shot about 15 feet past the front left pin before it spun back and into the hole.

“Felt at a very good number with my gap wedge,” Rai said. “Hit it great, looked great in the air and very pleased to see it go in. That was an incredible moment.”

It’s the first time in Players history there has been two holes-in-one at the 17th hole in the same year. It’s the third one in the past two years, with Shane Lowry making one in a similar location during the third round last year.

On Saturday, the par-3 17th was playing 122 yards. Here’s a look at everyone who has hit a hole-in-one on the 17th in Players history.

2023: Hayden Buckley, 1st round; Aaron Rai, 3rd round

2022: Shane Lowry, 3rd round

2019: Ryan Moore, 1st round

2017: Sergio Garcia, 1st round

2016: Willy Wilcox, 2nd round

2002: Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1st round

2000: Paul Azinger, 3rd round

1999: Joey Sindelar, 1st round

1997: Fred Couples, final round

1991: Brian Claar, 3rd round

The ace put Rai to 6 under thru 17 holes. He also birdied the par-4 18th hole after a great approach shot to finish at 7-under 65 and 9 under for the tournament.

“It was a little bit of a blur,” Rai said. “I saw it go in, and then I looked to the left to almost see, is it real and I saw almost the crowd’s hands in the air.

“In the second after that, I looked to the right towards my caddie and he came running at me. So it happened very fast, but it feels very vivid now that I’m even talking about it and remembering some of those images. So I couldn’t quite believe that it happened, but very, very special. Very special. Something I’ll always remember.”

Buckley was the first in Players history to go ace-birdie on 17 and 18. Rai became the second, but he was the first to finish birdie-ace-birdie.

