The US Sun

Love Island fan favourite Will set to make “£2k per post” on social media after show, as expert predicts £450k earnings

By Jessica Lester,

4 days ago

THE Love Island stars could rake in up to £450,000 in earnings after leaving the villa next week, an expert has ruled.

Specialists have suggested that fan-favourite Will Young could earn a whopping £2,000 per post to his infamous farmer TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZY49_0lFoNhtf00
Will could make the most out of all the Islanders Credit: Eroteme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kafvz_0lFoNhtf00
It's the first time a male Islander could make more than a female Credit: Eroteme

Love Island stars often turn influencers after leaving the villa, as they are left with mammoth social media followings from the show.

It means that lucrative brand deals are on the cards once again for the latest round of singletons who are soon to leave the ITV2 show.

And if the past contestants are anything to go by, the Islanders, who are set to fly home to the UK after Monday's finale, will be raking it in.

Last year's champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to have made a whopping £1.6million, while Molly-Mae Hague is worth £4.5million.

According to a PR expect, the stars of this series could be the first to see "the boys doing better than the girls".

Speaking to the Daily Star, the expert said that Will, 23, could be making £2,000 a post, while one of his female co-stars would only bag £40 for each sponsorship.

"Stand-out stars are farmer Will and Kai. It could be the first year that the boys end up doing better than the girls,” the source said.

“I’m predicting the stars will be set to earn anywhere between £250-£450k," they added of the post-villa earnings.

A second expert added of Will: "It's clear that he has a promising future ahead of him."

It comes after it was revealed that TikTok sensational Will, who already has 1 million followers, will soon command a £15,000 per commercial video on the platform.

Having analysed data from the islanders' social media accounts, 10 Yetis believes Will can also make £2,510 per Instagram post.

His villa girlfriend Jessie Wynter trumps him on that platform though, with the agency claiming she will earn £3,820 per post.

And while she lags behind Will in potential TikTok earnings with £4,000 a post, that still puts her ahead of the next most lucrative islander.

It means the duo are in pole position as this year's show power couple and to take home the trophy.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

