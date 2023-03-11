Deputies exchange fire with suspect in Valinda; standoff goes into second night 03:00

A marathon standoff continues 24-plus hours after authorities first responded to reports of a person shooting a gun inside a home in Valinda, and then shooting at deputies upon their arrival, forcing an exchange of shots.

The suspect remains barricaded inside a home Saturday, despite law enforcement's attempts to force him out using chemical substances and crisis negotiations. There are no reports of anyone actually being hit by gunfire, including the deputies who were shot at.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 16900 block of Wing Lane after learning of a man armed with a gun in the area, who was reportedly firing shots inside his home. Upon arrival, the suspect began firing on deputies, prompting them to return fire, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering an injury during the incident, but it was not said to be a shooting-related injury.

The suspect is reported to be barricading inside a home in the area, and deputies are working to determine who the suspect is and if it's his residence.

Throughout the standoff, the suspect could be heard firing shots from inside of the home.

Both LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau and the Crisis Negotiation Team are at the scene in hopes of bringing the incident to a peaceful end. At times, deputies attempted to coax the suspect out using a chemical agent.

On top of dozens of deputies, SWAT team members were also assisting with the situation.

One LASD squad car appeared to have suffered a flat tire after it was struck by a bullet.

There was an extremely large law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continued.

While the standoff continued, deputies evacuated residents in several homes in the surrounding area, and the evacuation order remain in effect Saturday morning.

The public was urged to continue to avoid the area. For those displaced, shelter has been established at Workman High School at 16303 Temple Avenue, Industry California, 91744. The Red Cross can be reached at 800-675-5799.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.